Polokwane Learner Killed in Accident Involving Scholar Transport
- A learner from a primary school in Polokwane lost her life after she was struck by a bus while waiting to be fetched from school
- The incidents happened as the learners pushed each other to enter the bus, which was waiting for them
- She was declared dead on the scene, and the Polokwane Local Municipality conveyed its condolences to the family
POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The Polokwane Local Municipality conveyed its condolences after a little girl was killed in an accident involving a scholar transport on 24 October 2025.
According to Jacaranda FM, the incident happened outside of Ga-Molepo in the morning. The victim, a six-year-old girl, was waiting for her school transport to Mamothalo Primary School. When the bus arrived, the children pushed each other as they ran onto the bus to jump in. The victim was pushed under the bus, and the driver drove over her while parking the bus. She was declared dead on the scene.
Polokwane Municipality conveys condolences
The Ward Councillor, Kgala Legodi, conveyed his condolences and said the victim's family will receive psychosocial support. He said that the accident was a mistake because children often shove each other in an attempt to enter buses.
