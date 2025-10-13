A bus, travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Harare, Zimbabwe, overturned on the N1

A 10-month-old baby is among the seven children who were killed in the accident which happened in Limpopo

38 passengers were also rushed off to nearby hospitals, as search and rescue operations continue at the scene

LIMPOPO – At least 42 people have been killed in a horrific bus crash on the N1 highway in Limpopo on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

The long-distance bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Harare, Zimbabwe, when it overturned and rolled down an embankment. The accident occurred near the Ingwe Lodge between Louis Trichardt and Musina.

Children killed in fatal bus crash

With emergency officials continuing to search the scene for more victims, the death toll has yet to be confirmed. Officials have noted that at the moment, 42 people have been declared dead, including seven children. A 10-month-old baby was among the young victims of the accident.

38 passengers were also rushed off to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment. The road remains closed as search and rescue operations continue.

