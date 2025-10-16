The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo opened an inquest into the discovery of medication at an accident scene

At least 43 people were killed when a long-distance bus overturned on the N1 freeway near Makhado, Limpopo

South Africans weighed in on the discovery, sharing thoughts about who owned the medication and why they had it

Limpopo police have opened an inquest into the discovery of medication at a bus crash site.

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO – Questions are being raised online after bottles of medication were found at the crash site of the fatal Limpopo bus accident.

Forty-three people were killed when a bus ferrying people from Gqeberha to Zimbabwe and Malawi overturned on the N1 freeway near Makhado. Police in Limpopo have now opened an inquest into the discovery of the medication, as it may possibly contravene the country's drug laws.

Police are searching for the owner of the medication

Police are currently searching for the owner of the medication to determine its origin and the reason for possession.

According to the country’s laws, it is a crime to possess certain scheduled medicines without proper authorisation.

"Legally, someone is only permitted to possess and carry the quantity of medicine you have been prescribed by an authorised prescriber. Carrying a large quantity of medicine without exception is illegal," said Limpopo Police Spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Questions have also been raised about whether the medication was being smuggled out of the country, with many social media users claiming that foreign nationals were exploiting South Africa's healthcare system.

The medication was discovered at the scene of the fatal bus crash.

Source: Twitter

Citizens have already expressed frustration with foreign nationals putting a strain on the country’s healthcare system. Groups like Operation Dudula and March and March have already been preventing illegal immigrants from using clinics and hospitals across the country. Their actions have been denounced by the South African Human Rights Commission and the Department of Health.

South Africans weigh in on medication discovery

South Africans weighed in on the discovery, sharing their thoughts on who might have owned the medication and why it was in their possession.

Benjamin Ben Novuka stated:

“The owner is the Department of Health, mos. What else do you want?”

Lesego Ligos asked:

“So, if it wasn't for the accident, they would have stolen condoms and ARVs?”

Thuso Ruben Phutieagae said:

“If that bus didn't crash, those drugs were going to cross the border successfully.”

Emmanuel Nxumalo added:

“All of them are the owners. That’s how this should be treated, as you will never find the real owners.”

Khaukanani Khaus asked:

“What if the owner is one of the 43 dead?”

Richard Maluleke said:

“Operation Dudula was right. Medicine from public hospitals is smuggled to other countries.”

Nombuso Ndlanzi Joyful stated:

“Sadly, when we go to clinics, they say that there is no medication. Because they sell it to them.”

Langutani Evans added:

“It's the tip of the iceberg. Medicine is smuggled by most vehicles crossing the border. It's a free handout country that is feeding the entire continent, and the authorities are fast asleep and corrupt.”

