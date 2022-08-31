Operation Dudula protest action outside hospitals and clinics has intensified and spread to other provinces in South Africa

The organisation says it is not stopping anybody from receiving medical attention, it merely want hospitals to prioritise South Africans

The controversial organization is allegedly refusing patients access to health care facilities based on their accent, nationality and complexion

Operation Dudula members camp outside Hillbrow Community Health Center to protest foreign nationals' alleged overburdening of the South African health care system. Image: @SANDILE_PANTHER

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula have vowed to intensify protests outside clinics and hospitals across South Africa.

The protest started almost a month ago outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, where members of the problematic organisation barred foreign nationals from entering the health care facility.

EWN reported that a court interdict has barred the controversial organisation from interfering with patients and staff at Kalafong Hospital. Regardless, the organisation remains undeterred by the court order and has said it would increase its presence outside hospitals.

The protests have now spread to different hospitals and clinics in the country, the latest of which took place outside the Hillbrow Community Health Center on Wednesday morning, 31 August, for the second day in a row.

SowetanLIVE reported that a group of 20 people clad in camouflage and armed with sjamboks gathered around the entryway of the Hillbrow medical facility. The crowd sang struggle songs and called for immigrants to go back home.

While the group protested outside the clinic, the line of people waiting to receive medical attention grew.

Echoing the words of Limpopo MEC for health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Operation Dududla’s Joburg regional chairperson Siphiwe Shabangu said the purpose of the protest was to highlight how illegal immigrants are straining the South African health care system.

Shabangu said:

“We here to picket against illegal immigrants from using our facilities. We are not preventing anyone from entering. We are just making a call that South Africans should be serviced first."

Police were in the area to monitor the protest action.

South Africans react to Operation Dudula's healthcare protest

South Africans are on both sides of the argument. Some people think Operation Dudula is being patriotic, while other think they are inhumane.

@proudly_mzansi said:

“It may not seem likely right now but one day Zimbabweans will thank Operation Dudula and PSAF. As long as they remain comfortably in SA, Zimbabwe will never be fixed. They are finally having conversations about Zim that they should have had 15 years ago.”

@wasili26 added:

“Self hate”

Previously Briefly News reported that members of Operation Dudula yelled and berated at foreign nationals seeking medical attention at the Hillbrow community health centre on Tuesday, 30 August. Members of the group picketed outside the health facility to “raise awareness” of the country’s problems.

Johannesburg Operation Dudula Chairperson Siphiwe Shabalala claimed that healthcare facilities in the country were deteriorating because of the influx of foreign nationals. Shabalala told TimesLIVE that the group is tired of South Africans not getting the right services because of foreigners.

He said Operation Dudula is not xenophobic but wants foreigners to return to their countries. A short while later, the group dispersed.

