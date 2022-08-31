President Cyril Ramaphosa said Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's remarks could have been handled better

He refuted claims that South Africans are xenophobic and said Ramathuba brought up an important issue

Ramaphosa said SA's first priority is to look after its citizens and to ensure their rights are not trampled or ignored

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa evaded the question of whether Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba would be punished for her recent rant to an undocumented immigrant seeking medical attention. He did, however, slam remarks suggesting that South Africans were xenophobic.

A question-and-answer session was held on Tuesday, 30 August, and Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that the home affairs department has been dealing with numerous challenges. He said the department has been doing a good job of ensuring legality by setting up the Border Control Authority, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramathuba recently came under fire for her remarks to a Zimbabwean patient, whom she claimed was destroying the country’s health care. A video of the incident went viral on social media and the MEC has refused to apologise for her comments.

Ramaphosa said Ramathuba brought up an important issue; however, he said she could have raised it in another way. He said the issue has since become a debate in South Africa and other African countries.

The president said the leadership of the African National Congress is not xenophobic and said citizens respond to challenges they face. He said the government must recognise those who enter the country legally.

Ramaphosa said the country’s first priority is to look after South Africans and ensure their rights are not trampled or ignored, according to The Citizen. However, he added that assistance to undocumented nationals should not be at the expense of citizens.

South Africans react to the president’s comments:

@zinqitha said:

“People are tired nothing has been done. It has been years since no one is willing to help. ANC has failed its people. It’s about time people vote them out.”

@UBGK12 commented:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa stands firmly with Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba over the problem of migration and its effect on South Africa’s healthcare.”

