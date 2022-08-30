Operation Dudula members picketed outside the Hillbrow community health centre on Tuesday, 30 August

The group is protesting foreign national using healthcare facilities in the country which they claim is deteriorating

Gauteng Health Department Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba warned citizens against obstructing healthcare services

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula yelled and berated at foreign nationals who were seeking medical attention at the Hillbrow community health centre on Tuesday, 30 August. Members of the group picketed outside the health facility to “raise awareness” of the country’s problems.

Operation Dudula picketed outside the Hillbrow community health centre. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg Operation Dudula Chairperson Siphiwe Shabalala claimed that healthcare facilities in the country were deteriorating because of the influx of foreign nationals. Shabalala told TimesLIVE that the group is tired of South Africans not getting the right services because of foreigners.

He said Operation Dudula is not xenophobic but wants foreigners to return to their countries. A short while later, the group dispersed.

Gauteng Health Department Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said no services were interrupted during the protest. He warned citizens against obstructing access to healthcare services, a human right.

Modiba said the department would not hesitate to call the law enforcement agencies. According to The Citizen, the vigilante group allegedly threatened to beat a pregnant woman to death.

The patient claims that she was turned away from the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville by the protestors. She was attempting to get medication when she was allegedly threatened and said she feared that the group would kill her and her unborn child.

South Africans react to the group:

@DRamachela said:

“Some Drs working inside that hospital are foreigners. Are they going to be chased away?”

@Sterm83456433 commented:

“Now this is xenophobic totally out of what the MEC was implying...anyway, everybody wants fame these days so let them dance at those gates. but I’m wondering if they going to ask every patient for an ID or passport themselves? if yes what level of authority is that to civilians?”

@nzanim posted:

“Bad precedent by MEC of Health in Limpopo what next? Anarchy, if you don’t have a Dompass in South Africa you will not access the clinic for medical attention.”

@leona_kleynhans added:

“These vigilante thugs must be arrested for intimidation!! To my knowledge the only authorities mandated to investigate employment issues are Home Affairs or Labour Dept. Where are they?”

