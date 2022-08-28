Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has refused to apologise for berating a Zimbabwean national who was undergoing treatment at a state hospital

She doubled down on her statement and said that she refused to resign after calls were made for her to step down

Ramathuba said she would only resign if the 91% of Limpopo residents who use state health care asked her to and not the 9% who could afford medical aid

POLOKWANE - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba remains defiant and has lashed out at those people calling for her resignation following the viral video of her.

In the video, she berates a Zimbabwean citizen for using a government hospital and state resources.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba refuses to apologise or resign for breathing a foreign national. Photo credit: Phophi Ramathuba

The MEC received a lot of criticism following the video and calls for her resignation have intensified.

She refuses to apologise and has doubled down on her statement. She said that she would only resign if the 91% of Limpopo residents who use public health ask her to and not the 9% who can afford medical aid according to EWN.

Ramathuba's vital rant has gone international with the BBC reporting that her comments are adding fuel to an already dangerous situation with heightened tension towards foreigners in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News