A private hospital in Zimbabwe has offered to pay for the hospital bills of the woman who was berated by Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba

In the viral video that caused a stir online, Ramathuba can be seen telling a patient at Bela Bela Hospital that foreigners are straining the province's health system

Responding to the clip, Arundel Hospital took to Twitter to announce that they are willing to pay the woman's hospital bills

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Arundel Hospital has offered to foot the bill for the woman who was scolded by Limpopo province Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba in a viral video that split social media.

A private medical institution from Zimbabwe has offered to pay the hospital bills for the patient who was scolded by Dr Phophi Ramabulana. Image: @KeModisi and @CaptainThomasS2.

Source: Twitter

The video of Dr Phophi explaining to a foreign national from Zimbabwe that foreigners are straining the country's health system left social media divided. South Africans rallied behind the MEC for putting the needs of the citizens first while some unions and others said the way she addressed the matter was wrong.

According to The South African, a private institute based in the neighbouring country's capital Harare, headed to Twitter to offer to cover the woman's bills. The institution called upon those who may have the patient's contact details to come forth and assist them. The tweet read:

"Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman. Do you know who she is? Please contact us at +263773380322."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Patriotic Alliance backs controversial Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba over viral Zim patient rant

In more related news, Briefly News also reported that Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, has come out to defend Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the Limpopo Health MEC, as the calls for her to step down intensified.

Ramathuba has been the topic of debate this week after a video of her scolding a Zimbabwean patient went viral on social media. The MEC said that illegal immigrants are overburdening the public healthcare system in Limpopo.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance condemned Ramathuba for her comments saying she is afrophobic and called for her to be given the axe, TimesLIVE reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News