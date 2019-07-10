Top 6 best Android TV boxes in South Africa: A review of the top picks for 2023

Identifying the best TV box in South Africa is easy if you check their reviews and ratings. Customers review and rate TV boxes based on their experiences when watching programs, streaming movies, and playing and downloading games. Here are six best Android TV boxes in South Africa.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box with Android operating system. Photo: @Panos Sakalakis

Source: UGC

You get double pleasure and satisfaction when using an Android television connected to a quality smart TV box. Technological developments include smart televisions that access applications of numerous TV stations and entertainment platforms from the Google Play Store.

What is the best Android TV box in South Africa?

An Android box is a dedicated hardware that enables smart television owners to connect directly to the internet through a Google operating system. Therefore, buy an Android TV box in South Africa from the country's top sellers to enjoy a mind-blowing experience. In addition, you will be able to access thrilling programs and games that are inaccessible on traditional TVs. Discover the best Best Android TV box in South Africa in 2023 below:

1. Eko Android TV dongle

Eko Android TV dongle. Photo: @eko.home.entertainment

Source: Instagram

The Eko Android TV 4K dongle is a Google-certified Android TV box in South Africa. Entertainmet apps like Netflix, Amazon PrimeVideo, and YouTube are pre-installed. You can download more apps on your Eko Android TV box through Google Play Store. The TV box also has an in-built Google assist and Chromecast. It costs around R1 400.

2. MECOOL KM8

A MECOOL KM8 Google Certified Android TV Box. Photo: @TechnoPazzi

Source: Facebook

MECOOL KM8 is among the best Android TV boxes in South Africa. It's robust hardware and creative aesthetic design attract many buyers. MECOOL KM8 starts up automatically when turned on.

Additionally, configuring it is fast and easy, and you can quickly navigate through apps, thanks to its powerful Quad Core Amlogic S905X SoC with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The device also renders 4K graphics capabilities. The KM8 costs R1 900 on average.

3. Xiaomi Mi Box S

A Xiaomi Mi Box S. Photo: @kroyme.shopping

Source: Facebook

Xiaomi Mi Box S is a Google Certified TV media box. It has a sleek, edgy design with top-notch interior features like Amlogic S905X2 CPU, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The gadget runs on Android TV 9.0 operating system with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The storage capacity is large enough to save movies and series downloads on ShowMax or any other app. Xiaomi Mi Box S retails at R1 300.

4. MyGica ATV495Max

A MyGica ATV495MAX Android TV box. Photo: @xctechs

Source: Facebook

A MyGica ATV495Max is one of the best smart TV boxes if you are desperate for fast speeds. It runs on a 64-bit quad-core processor that has global language support. With 2GB RAM and 8GB storage space, it guarantees an epic entertainment experience.

Its 4K Ultra HD feature, Dolby, and DTS surround sound are the other features that ensure an immersive experience. MyGica ATV495Max currently retails for an average of R1 500.

5. Telkom LIT Box

A Telkom LIT Box. Photo: @John Alexander

Source: Facebook

Telkom LIT Box is Android TV Certified and guarantees a seamless entertainment. The gadget runs on an S905X 64-bit Quad-core ARM CPU and has an in-built 5G WIFI support. Additionally, you can navigate through apps like Showmax, DStv Now, YouTube, RedBull TV, VUDU, and more using voice control. The average price of a Telkom LIT Box is R850.

6. Skyworth Binge

A Skyworth Binge Android TV Box. Photo: @dentechitsolutions

Source: Facebook

Google's Android TV operating system powers this 4K Android gaming device. It is also suitable for media streaming. You connect it directly to your TV through the HDMI port. Skyworth Binge also has the Google cast option for sharing pictures, videos, and music from your phone or computer to your TV. Skyworth Binge retails at an average price of R1 299.

Which is the best Android TV box in South Africa in 2023?

It is now possible to access high-quality content without overreliance on inflexible TV programs. These are the best Android TV boxes in South Africa:

Eko Android TV dongle

The KM8

Xiaomi Mi Box S

MyGica ATV495Max

Telkom LIT Box

Skyworth Binge

How do I choose an Android TV box?

Most Google-certified TV boxes feature similar hardware due to the chipset used in their manufacturing. They usually have Amlogic S905X or S905X2 chipsets, allowing 4K video support and HDR playbacks. Compare the product's reviews from reputable online sellers to get the best TV box in South Africa. Here are features to look for in these devices:

Choose an Android TV box with an octa-core processor. It should be a 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU or higher.

It should have at least 2GB RAM and 8GB storage capacity. The TV box should also support the external storage of at least a 64 GB microSD card.

It should also have at least 2 USB ports for the Bluetooth receiver and peripherals. A TV box that supports USB 3.0 has a more effective speed than USB 2.0.

For quality video and 4K streaming, the TV box must have HDMI 2, Dynamic Refresh Rate Switching, and 265 Hardware Decoding.

Choose an Android TV box with an operating system higher than Android 5.0 (Lollipop) because older versions cannot be updated.

The Android TV box's WIFI connectivity should have at least 802.11ac for smooth video playback. A dual-band router and network adapter provide a faster signal to compensate for the slow signal.

An Android TV box with Bluetooth connectivity allows the transfer of files from your phone to the TV box. You can also connect it to peripherals that are Bluetooth-enabled.

It should have Google Play Support to avoid installing the GAPPs.

How much is an Android TV box?

The cost of the best smart box for a TV depends on its quality and brand. The average market price of Google-certified TV boxes in South Africa is R600 to R2 000.

Where can I buy an Android TV box in South Africa?

You can buy an Android TV box online through the companies' official websites:

The best TV boxes in South Africa guarantee you a 4K display and other quality features. Be among the millions of people who have breath-taking in their homes by installing the best Android TV boxes in South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Sell my car fast! Best places to sell your vehicle safely in South Africa

Briefly.co.za also shared details on how to sell a car in South Africa. Automobiles have a lucrative market, and reputable car trading platforms demand honesty from sellers when posting their vehicles' details.

Many people use these platforms to purchase and resell cars. Get connected to prospective buyers from the comfort of your home or wherever you are.

Source: Briefly News