Woolworths has introduced Droëwors taco shells, a unique snack that combines local South African flavours with global food trends

The product has sparked a mix of excitement and scepticism among South Africans, with some praising the creativity and others questioning the flavour combination

The snack has gained significant attention online, with many food enthusiasts eager to try it out and share their thoughts on social media

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bathong! Mzansi's popular retail store Woolworths has once again grabbed the attention of South Africans with its Droëwors taco shells.

South Africans had a debate over Woolworths Droëwors Taco Shells after a woman showed them off in a TikTok video. Image: @corporatechuckles

Source: TikTok

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @corporatechuckles had the snack trending on social media after she showcased the product, as she unveiled the packaging. She also gave viewers a close-up look at the taco shells, and her excitement was nothing short of contagious.

In the viral clip, uploaded on 23 October 2025, @corporatechuckles expressed how Droëwors have become a total game-changer for her by stating the following:

"You didn’t know you needed Droëwors taco shells until now."

The short video of the TikTok user @corporatechuckles quickly spread across social media platforms, with many food lovers curious to try the item for themselves. Some South Africans praised Woolworths for its creativity and commitment to fusing local favourites with global food trends.

Others, however, were sceptical about how droëwors. Despite the mixed reactions, the product has certainly caught the attention of Woolworths shoppers and food enthusiasts across the country, as it sparked a buzz online.

SA chimes in on the Woolworths Droëwors snack

The online community reacted to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Woolies' snack, saying:

SamDhlam said:

"Uhm, shocked but intrigued."

Am01468 expressed:

"You guys just love that it’s associated with Woolworths lol."

Rindai Muzanechita cracked a joke, saying:

"They be making anything at Woolies, but y'all all not ready for that conversation."

Fatima Saib replied:

"I’m literally obsessed with this. It’s my fav snack!"

Sav added:

"Guys, I think we’re taking it too far now."

ThatGirlCurly simply said:

"Absolutely not!"

Lera2V M asked:

"And how much filling would go in that small shell?"

Enigma wrote:

"Hey, hey? Ohhhhh imma need to try this!"

A woman in South Africa raved about the Woolworths Droëwors Taco Shells. Image: @corporatechuckles

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

Woolworths, the official sponsor of the Cape Town Marathon, donated the food prepared for the 24,000 runners to 18 charities after the event's cancellation due to bad weather.

A social media user shared a video alerting her followers to a massive 75% off on Lindt wafer chocolate at Woolies, causing an online scramble for the expensive treat.

A local woman challenged herself to get lunch for under R30 at Woolworths and came back with chicken strips and a crusty bread roll, which she enjoyed at work with coffee.

A UK tourist’s guided shopping trip to a Woolworths Food store became a viral moment, sparking humorous cross-cultural commentary from social media users who loved his Mzansi content. The clip, shared on TikTok by @two.islam, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from online viewers who were amused and offered advice on which stores to try next.

Source: Briefly News