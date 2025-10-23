South African talented vocalists and duo the Qwabe Twins recently made headlines on social media

An online user posted a recent picture of the girls, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section, admiring the former Idols SA stars

The Qwabe Twins were admired by netizens online. Image: @official.qwabetwins

Source: Instagram

South African talented duo Qwabe Twins were the talk of the town once again on social media after a recent photo of them went viral.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, an online user @__T_touch posted a picture of the former Idols SA twins rocking the same cute hairstyle on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

The two sisters have been making headlines ever since their music career blossomed after they were signed under DJ Tira's record label, Afrotainment. Fans have been gushing over how beautiful they looked in this picture, mentioning that this latest look suits them better than the previous ones they have had in the past.

See the photo below:

SA admires Viggy and Virginia's beauty

Shortly after the picture of them trended on social media, many netizens couldn't help but admire how stunning they looked as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Take a look at some of the comments below:

@ladyhuneybee wrote:

"True definition that God can bless you in front of your enemies and those who wrote you off."

@this_is_jae said:

"If I saw these kids from Idols and said they were not ugly when everyone was hating them for their looks, I must know something, cause look at them now?! Fire! I always loved and vouched for these kids."

@TebogoN61063 commented:

"Finally, they look beautiful with this hairstyle, it's giving American."

@NtandoxYesizwe tweeted:

"They can say whatever they want to say about you, DJ Tira, but here, you did the things that needed to be done; these two are so talented."

@The_real_2melo mentioned:

"Money gives you access. Access gives you a wide range of options. E.g. better skin care, clothes, knowledge/learning, people better than you that can teach you things, etc. One of the most powerful uses of money is access to people that you wouldn’t normally have access to."

SA gushed over the Qwabe Twins' natural beauty. Image: @official.qwabetwins

Source: Instagram

Who are the Qwabe Twins?

Qwabe Twins is a South African Afro-pop duo from KwaZulu-Natal, made up of identical twins Virginia and Viggy Qwabe. They participated in season 15 of Idols South Africa. After the show, they signed with Afrotaiment Records and released their debut album, The Gift of Love, in 2020. Their second album, Words of Hope, released in 2022, reached number 3 on the South African charts.

Soon after leaving Idols, they signed a record deal and released their hit single Hamba, featuring DJ Tira, on November 29, 2019.

Source: Briefly News