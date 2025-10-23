South African popular DJ and music producer Black Coffee recently bought a R157M mansion in Cape Town

Pictures of the star's new mansion went viral on social media, leaving many netizens wowed

Fans didn't waste time as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to the mansion

DJ Black Coffee bought a new mansion. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bathong, DJ Black Coffee, never ceases to amaze us. The star, who recently went through a messy divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, left many netizens in awe after it was revealed that he bought himself a new mansion in Cape Town.

Social media has been buzzing lately after it was disclosed that the internationally acclaimed DJ has bought a R157M mansion in the Western Cape in an exclusive Clifton suburb.

The online news and gossip page MDNews also shared stunning pictures of the star's new mansion on social media, which left many netizens wowed and in awe of how beautiful and expensive it looked.

Take a look at the pictures below:

SA reacts to Black Coffee's new mansion

To say many netizens were wowed by this immaculate mansion would be an understatement; many even mentioned how they dream of owning such a house, and Black Coffee already owns it. Many flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@SoduboN said:

"He should be celebrated. It's rare that a black man in South Africa can afford a house like this with clean money. Dream black child dream."

@DesMoloto commented:

"Think of it as $10 million. He is probably no longer thinking in rands. Seems about fair. He probably thinks of the rand the same way we think of the naira."

@Michael70207150 responded:

"Boss moves! Who would have thought that a DJ using one hand would? The man is just short of walking on water."

@CynthiaMts73112 replied:

"How can one person have so much money and yet there's a family somewhere that doesn't know what they're going to eat for the rest of the week. These people put together, all these rich people n the ministers, they could end hunger in SA, but instead they each want to own big houses."

@Stylecandii mentioned:

"His rich, rich, and there’s a lot of YT people who are pissed about this purchase. It’s not every day that a black person buys properties of that kind of value in Cape Town. So big ups to him."

@Mvulane74343037 responded:

"He's an inspiration to many. Let's all feel inspired and work hard to improve our own lives. I understand why this will even make news, it's because we, as 'black people' we were previously oppressed."

@LungileKuboni29 replied:

"Shame, man, his ego was bruised, and he had to react. He is one of the few who can react with power."

Netizens reacted to DJ Black Coffee's new mansion. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

How does DJ Black Coffee make his money?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee doesn't only make his money from music.

In the 2021 report, the publication listed the 8 companies owned by the music producer. His business investments range from property, technology, and healthcare.



