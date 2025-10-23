Limpopo-born popular rapper Shebeshxt had one of his young fans singing his song

An online user posted a video of the school kids singing the star's song word for word on social media

Many netizens had mixed feelings about the clip as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Aii shame, one thing about the controversial Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt is that his fans really do love him and will always show up for him, no matter what others say. The star was recently amazed by one of his young fans who showed him how much he supports him.

On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, an online user @Zikamnyamane posted a video of the star singing along with a school child who happens to be his fan. In the clip, the kid is heard singing one of the rapper's songs.

This trending video went viral on social media two months after the Limpopo musician had dropped his first single, Rato Laka, under his new partnership with Vlrgin Music South Africa.

Watch the clip below:

SA has mixed reactions to the video of the young fan

Shortly after the video of the young kid singing Shebe's song went viral, many netizens and parents voiced out their dislikes, and others shared how they felt about him being a role model to the young ones. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MandiMALS said:

"Very wrong role models for the kids, even now he is holding alcohol, this guy is just a curse nje."

@XhosaFact wrote:

"I am sorry, but when we, as parents, have kids who look up to this guy, it means we have already failed. A drug addict with face tattoos can never inspire a child to be a pilot, engineer, lecturer or even a soccer star. Everyone listening to this one will be a cashier or an inmate."

@SneghNtlonze commented:

"Our children have wrong role models, I hope this boy only thing he admires from this guy."

@leshego94326 mentioned:

"At this rate, Shebe's fame won't end now; these kids will grow up singing his songs till they reach the age to see him perform."

@thando5640 responded:

"I love how he's giving his fans time to interact with him."

@katmallaxi replied:

"If, as an artist, you reach this level where young ones give you a challenge, the is no turning back."

@Mntungwa123 stated:

"No better genuine love received than one from the kids...Keep it up, Shebe and big ups to you, my brother."

Netizens reacted to Shebe singing with his young fan. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt was unharmed in the latest car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lekompo musician Shebeshxt surprised his fans on Friday, 4 July, evening, when he revealed that he was in another accident.

The musician shared footage on his TikTok account of his sleek VW car, which was damaged. South Africans took to the musician's social media post to criticise him, while others comforted him.

