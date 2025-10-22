A Port Elizabeth mum shared a funny video showing her little boy refusing to leave a dog kennel where he was playing with their pet

The toddler and the family dog clearly didn't want to be separated, with both trying to stay together despite the mum's efforts

Social media users commented, with many saying that the two are best friends and probably have full conversations with each other

One mum shared a video showing the close connection between her son and a pet dog. Images: @sibahle.mayaba

Source: Facebook

A Port Elizabeth mum had social media in stitches after sharing a video showing the special bond her little toddler has with a dog. The woman shared the clip on her Facebook page @sibahle.mayaba on 17 October 2025, and loads of people related to it when she showed how her son refused to separate from the dog. The whole moment was caught on camera by someone who couldn't stop laughing at the situation.

The video starts with the mum walking towards the dog kennel, calling for her son to come out. She pulls the dog out first, holding onto its leash, but then calls for her son to come out because he was inside the kennel playing with the animal. That's when things get funny. The little boy doesn't want to leave, and the dog doesn't want to leave the boy either.

You can see the strong connection between them as the mum struggles to get her son out and keep the dog from going back in. Eventually, she picks up her child and carries him away from the area, with the dog staring after them.

A Port Elizabeth woman shared a video showing how she had to separate her son from a dog. Images: @sibahle.mayaba

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the toddler and dog friendship

Facebook users flooded the comments with reactions to the adorable friendship:

@Propheti Elijah revealed:

"That's my son and our dog.. Good buddies. I once heard him talking and thought he was talking to someone, only to find he was talking to the dog, settling nicely inside a dog house 😅😅😅, he was even promising the dog meat if it behaves."

@Siphiwe Pickat Nkutha said:

"That's a very tight relationship there,myeke mama."

@Ditsepu Surprise Sekwayo II commented:

"But this is cute and funny at the same time 🤣🤣🤣."

@Àya Qash Dyonase joked:

"Grandpa would say, 'let the dog play with others, man'😭😂😂."

@Sasa Mtsweni Mabena laughed:

"😂🤣But you built a big house for the dog, surely it will have some visitors."

@Msimza Msimango added:

"The man's best friend 🤣😂🤣."

Why do dogs and kids get along

Sibahle Mayaba shared the funny moment on her Facebook page @sibahle.mayaba, and the clip struck a chord with parents who've seen similar friendships between their kids and pets.

According to dog behaviour specialists at USA Dog Behaviour, there's actual science behind why dogs and humans connect so deeply. Both species are social creatures who need to be around others, which is why they fill that need for each other.

Dogs are brilliant at reading our body language, and their brains work similarly to people. They also produce the same hormone that makes people feel good, called oxytocin, when they spend time with us. Dogs have been domesticated for thousands of years, so puppies are born already knowing how to bond with people.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Other animal-related stories in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a large lion escaping from the top of a transport truck's cage and falling onto the public road between Bakerville and Lichtenburg.

recently reported on a large lion escaping from the top of a transport truck's cage and falling onto the public road between Bakerville and Lichtenburg. A man posted a video of a spider that looked bigger than normal indoors, and online users were scared by its size.

A driver captured a large lion walking freely in the oncoming traffic lane of a public road, leaving him and his passengers stunned.

Source: Briefly News