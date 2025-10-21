A man posted a video of a spider that looked bigger than normal, and the sighting became a viral hit

The post on TikTok showed the moment that the man tried to get rid of a massive spider that was indoors

TikTok Online users were mortified by the sheer size of the spider that the man noticed indoors

A video on TikTok showed a massive spider that one man had to deal with. The gent's encounter with the massive insect left some people mortified as he tried to drive it outside.

A spider scared people after it was found inside a home. Image: Vinisouza128

Source: Getty Images

The clip of the man going face-to-face with the massive spider received thousands of likes. People expressed how horrified they were by the sighting of the spider.

In a video on TikTok by @laroiskii, a man and other people were gathered around after seeing a spider. The eight-legged insect had people up in arms because of its massive size. The man in the viral video approached it with a broom handle to try and coax it away. He gently poked at the spider, and it scrambled away, and the video ended abruptly.

The insect in the video looked like a rain spider or a huntsman spider. According to the African Snakebite Institute, they are generally harmless to people, but their bite can be painful and itchy. Rain spiders can be identified by their large size, tan or dark brown colour, and long legs that help them to be fast-moving. Rain spiders can be found in pairs during mating season or when they are caring for their young.

Huntsman spiders usually come out with the rain. Image: Gregoria Gregoriou Crowe

Source: Getty Images

South Africa mortified by giant spider

Many people commented on the video and remarked that the spider looked terrifying. Online users were curious to know if he got rid of the spider. Watch the video of the spider below:

Willow🇿🇦 warned:

"It's a huntsman spider (rain spider) people say where there is one, there is usually two, so have fun."

Dee-Neo commented:

"I'm so disturbed now, looking around for spiders, can't focus, suddenly itchy, I have arachnophobia 🥺"



Bambi joked:

"That is not a spider. That is the new homeowner. Hope this helps."

The_6uy added:

"😭It even consumes Doom, Mortein Target is its favourite energy drink😅"

𝐉azzA® ¦ ✰ ¦ 🪐admitted:

"Huhuh guys, I would die on the spot😭"

🧸🎀prudence ntokozo said:

"What I know is that they are always in two, make sure you find the other one😭😭😭 not me crying on y'all behalf."



Worldtrends.com was spooked:

"Eish, now I’m scared 😭I keep checking everywhere for a spider."

