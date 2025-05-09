A hair-raising video from Ethiopia shows a young woman's tourist experience, turning into something frightening when she tries feeding wild hyenas with a stick held in her mouth

What began as an exciting cultural experience quickly turned terrifying when a hyena got too close to her arm, causing her to scream in fear

Animal experts warn that hyenas should be given at least 20 metres of space, and feeding wild animals can make them bolder and more dangerous around humans

A woman in Ethiopia tried feeding hyenas. Images: @nwe and Winfried Wisniewski/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young woman's adventure in Ethiopia took a scary turn when her experience feeding wild hyenas almost ended in disaster. In the viral video shared by content creator @nwe on Instagram, she's seen sitting with a local guide among several wild hyenas as part of a traditional feeding attraction.

The video, which was posted in April, begins with the woman looking excited as she sits among the wild animals with her guide. He shows her how to place meat on a stick, put it in her mouth, and allow the hyenas to approach and take the food. This traditional practice is a tourist attraction in Harar, Ethiopia.

Things take a frightening turn when one of the hyenas gets too close to her arm while trying to get meat from the stick. The woman screams in terror as the wild animal nearly touches her, clearly afraid of being bitten or attacked.

According to animal experts, hyenas have one of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom and can easily crush bones. They recommend keeping at least 20 metres away from these animals in the wild, especially near feeding sites. Experts warn that feeding wild animals can make them bolder, potentially leading to dangerous encounters.

The video that sparked a mix of reactions from viewers was captioned:

"🇪🇹 Feeding wild hyenas… with a stick held in the mouth — only in Ethiopia! Would you dare?"

While some are eager to try the experience themselves, others are more cautious about the obvious dangers.

One commenter, @niaimanoumer, explained the history behind this unusual tradition:

"This is in Harar, Ethiopia, and this tradition didn't start from nothing. A man got tired of hyenas attacking his livestock, so he tossed them meat scraps and began feeding them so they would leave him alone. After some time, it became a tourist attraction. The man is known as hyena man, and his son and other men have since taken over the responsibilities."

Watch the Instagram video here.

The dangers of wild animal interactions

While the Harar tradition may have a long history, wildlife experts consistently warn against close interaction with wild predators like hyenas.

Hyenas generally avoid humans, and experts warn against any sort of close interaction. Even when they appear tame, these are still wild animals that can be unpredictable, especially if they feel threatened or excited around food.

The woman in the video experienced firsthand how quickly a seemingly controlled encounter can become frightening, highlighting the risks involved in close interactions with wild predators, regardless of local traditions or experienced guides.

A woman in Ethiopia had a close encounter with a hyena while feeding them. Images: @nwe

Source: Instagram

Viewers divided on the risky activity

Instagram users had mixed feelings about the close encounter with these powerful predators:

@chimapadua was excited by the idea:

"OMG, I have to do this 😍"

@ingervandyke_official shared their own positive experience:

"Me! It's fantastic, and the guys who do this are very special. The relationship they have with hyenas is unique to this world ❤️"

@dbroxtonstudio had a firm opinion:

"Wild hyenas? With that bite force that close to my face? Hard pass!!!"

@dagim_zer369 defended the practice:

"It's a tourist site in eastern Ethiopia in a city called 'Harar', the place is full of joy, peace, and even hyenas are friendly with human beings and they don't hurt anyone. Love to be one from that society."

