A snake catcher shared how a man discovered a highly venomous Cape Cobra lying down in a sneaker placed in a cupboard

The two-minute video shows how a crew of men went onto the premises to get rid of the dangerous animal

South Africans were proud of the men who removed the snakes and gave them compliments on their hard work

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA was stunned when a man found a Cape Cobra chilling in his sneaker. Images: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

Source: Facebook

A snake catcher had South Africans biting their nails when he shared a video showing how he and his crew removed a Cape Cobra hiding in a man's sneaker. The two-minute video shows how tricky it was to get the snake out because of how small the space was for the men to do their work.

Tensions running high

Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared the clip on Facebook with a lengthy description that read:

"When I stopped at a farm between Klapmuts and Stellenbosch at 20:20 this evening, walked in, opened a drawer and saw this beautiful Cape Cobra trying to hide from us, I immediately thought of throwing Zac Niemand into the deep end. Well, he very nicely and peacefully delivered his first Cape Cobra at people's house under my supervision this evening 👌🏻"

The clip started with the men preparing to get the snake out of the shoe, which was no easy task.

Watch the clip below:

Proceed with caution

The young man then removes the snake from its little hiding space and lays it down so that it can enter the little trap it's set for it. The dude did all of this barefoot and didn't break a sweat. He smiled at the end of the clip.

Professional snake catchers got rid of a cape cobra with ease. Image: KeithFLS

Source: Getty Images

People across social media applauded the men for their hard work.

Read the comments below (All comments translated from Afrikaans):

Quinton Miles Glover said:

"Aartjie after the boat trip... Well done bro and may there be many more catches in a safe way like your daddy does..."

Elizabeth Dampies mentioned:

"Well done, Zac💪"

Charné Bester commented:

"Now that's impressive! He was so calm to catch his first Cape cobra."

Loretta Pheiffer shared:

"Seems like it 'Runs in the family' well done although I was a little nervous, you were very calm."

Danie Hanekom posted:

"Brilliant work and he can also be proud of his father."

Pieter Strydom said:

"You can start marketing your own brand and pipe... I see how that cobra head sits on the front end of that plate, looks like a puppy on the fur dash of a Cortina😎 💪 🤣"

Miswaadi Tablaawi asked:

"Are these snakes only found in the Cape? Are they found in other places in the world as well? If so, what are they called?"

More snake stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that the Instagram account for Arrive Alive shared a surprising video of a massive snake climbing a tree.

previously reported that the Instagram account for Arrive Alive shared a surprising video of a massive snake climbing a tree. A TikTokker shared an interesting video of a black mamba travelling vertically through a dry and bushy area.

A man from Durban accidentally picked up a venomous snake and got bitten by it on one of his fingers.

Source: Briefly News