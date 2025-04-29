The Limpopo boys who cycled all the way from their hometown to Cape Town received a big homecoming bash

The men did the gruelling journey as a means to raise awareness on gender-based violence and were supported by many people along the way

South Africans loved the video and gave the gents some heartwarming words of kindness and congratulations

The Limpopo cyclists were given a heartfelt homecoming bash, and SA applauded the festivities. Images: Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images, thana234ng

The famous Limpopo boys who cycled from their hometown all the way to Cape Town received a heroes' welcome when they returned home. The gents were thrown a massive homecoming bash with family, friends and people all across the community joining in on the celebration. The gents had a gruelling journey and had many instances where troubles popped up.

A well-deserved celebration

TikTokker millicent_maapea1 shared the clip of the event, which included tons of cars lining up to welcome the boys back home. The people in the first car were wearing t-shirts of the gents while the other cars drove by. Some young men were cycling on their bicycles as a show of support. In another clip posted by thana234ng, you can see all the people waiting for the boys.

Watch the video below:

A long and difficult journey

Cycling from Limpopo to Cape Town wasn't all smooth sailing for the young men. The journey was 1800km, and the boys experienced many scary situations, especially on the highway, along the way. Even though the boys had some issues, tons of South Africans would stop to help them out on their journey.

The Limpopo boys received a hearty welcome when they reached Cape Town. Image: Peathegee Inc.

As soon as the boys reached their destination in Cape Town, they were greeted with much fanfare. Even the mayor of Cape Town joined in on the festivities. People across the country applauded them for what they did.

South Africans loved the celebrations and congratulated the men.

Read the comments below:

letangm3 said:

"I bet: When he started his dream in his mind... He was just imagining, little did he know gore he would be a hero to all nations❤️"

Lilian🦋🥰❤️ mentioned:

"Siri... How can I stop crying from watching Gauta Bmx 😭"

Sgelekeqe commented:

"These guys left as normal local boys, came back as legends. This should motivate us bafethu to start whatever we desire to do."

MadamMlotshwa asked:

"Where can I order those t-shirts or hoodies?"

Dimakatso Moyane shared:

"This is truly God 💯❤️ And is beautiful to see🥰"

Zipora👑🇿🇦 posted:

"Feeling so emotional, I'm crying right now, tears of joy."

khetholorrainenko said:

"I'm proud of you guys 💃"

More cycling stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that three cyclists, who have captured the attention of South Africa as they journeyed to Cape Town on their bikes, are almost there.

Three brave cyclists from Limpopo completed a 1,700km journey to Cape Town on Monday, earning praise from the mayor and thousands of supporters across South Africa.

