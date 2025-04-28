A large group of Shembe graduates at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) had South Africans impressed by their performance

The people gathered into formation for the occasion and moved about in a synchronised fashion while holding a shield and a stick

People across Mzansi had a lot to say about the sight, with many showing love for the religious group

A large gathering of Shembe graduates had South Africans intrigued. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, zamaa.m/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A crew of Shembe graduates gathered at UWC in matching outfits, spears, and sticks and conducted a performance based on their religion in front of everyone. The people all moved together in unison, with one man in the middle leading the charge. Two of the people have a whistle and they all stomp and sway in unison.

Tradition in full display

TikTokker zamaa.m shared the clip and seems to have no connection with the video. Several commenters loved the clip and shared their thoughts on the outfits. The video shows them slowly moving towards another direction with several people following the pack.

Watch the video below:

A land of immense diversity

South Africa isn't just home to people from all over the world, many religious beliefs thrive in the country. Places like Johannesburg are a melting pot of different beliefs and ways of life. The Northern parts of the city are home to a Jewish community, while the South is home to a large and well-connected Indian/ Muslim community. What's great is that they all live in harmony.

SA is home to a variety of religions. Image: Hanan Isachar

Source: Getty Images

The church of Shembe isn't the most popular in South Africa but the belief is practiced by many. Commenters across the country gave their thoughts about it and shared some positivity, while others were sceptical of their practices.

Read the comments below:

Bhongo_N said:

"Shembe church must advance the content of their spirituality, instead of only being known for cultural dances and clothing. What has their leader said in the last 5 years that's notable?"

Bangz mentioned:

"I’d rather join this than any other Christian affiliated church at least Shembe looks like me and I can relate ….if I was naïve and ignorant like I was growing up I’d be there."

Trishia commented:

"ZCC and this church♥️♥️♥️ The students are doing their thing, jealous down."

Nqobile Inno Mayisel shared:

"The girl with a black shirt and black top with white dots 👌"

charmainekubeka posted:

"Noticed how the girl in the black and white top looked to the guy for direction when it was time to turn, he pointed and she gracefully followed 🥰"

essie said:

"Embracing culture and belief will lead this country to greatness once more... Future leaders..."

mrs.m_theprayingwife mentioned:

"People will always hate and judge what they don’t understand. It’s the weakness of human nature."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that things got a little scary for one lady who went to release her emotions at an open field in the evening.

previously reported that things got a little scary for one lady who went to release her emotions at an open field in the evening. An 85-year-old granny had Mzansi smiling after dancing during her birthday celebration at a popular restaurant, proving that age is just a number.

A lady was not thrilled with her latest purchase, so she took to social media to call out the retail store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News