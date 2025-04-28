Woman Unintentionally Scares Man Doing His Business in the Woods, SA Floored

Things got a little scary for one lady who went to release her emotions at an open field in the evening

As she screamed her lungs out, she unintentionally startled one chap who had been deep in the woods

South Africans were floored after seeing the video and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A TikTok video of a German lady went viral after she went to release her emotions in the woods.

A German couple's skit floored Mzansi. Image: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The woman in her 30s visited the open area during the evening and unintentionally startled a man.

Woman scares man in the woods

A German lady and TikTok comedian, Mugure, made many people laugh with her latest video. She filmed herself during her evening trip to the woods.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mugure went to release her heavy emotions and unintentionally startled a man who was deep in the forest, doing his business. The video was seen by 4.5 million people after posting it three days ago.

The clip was one of the skits she and her German husband love filming together. The man in the woods was her significant other, who normally helps her shoot funny videos to upload on her TikTok.

After realising how viral the first video of the woods was, the couple filmed another one during the day and only generated 15.7K views, and made many people realise that the clip was staged from the beginning.

The recent clip was Mugure’s first viral video to reach a million views and her followers have increased, and she’s now sitting on over 6K and hopes to reach 10K followers soon.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by man doing business in the woods

Social media users were floored by the Leon Schuster-like skit and shared their thoughts in a thread of 6.3K comments:

A German couple's hilarious skit reached over 4.5 million people. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@babyface4_ever chuckled:

“An unforgettable experience for both parties.”

@Chikumo|Purpose Driven Wealth was dusted by the viral clip:

“It gets funnier each time I watch it.”

@Moe was floored by the now-viral video:

“The scream of relief turning into a scream of terror.”

@Anele Ndlovu pointed out:

“They both came to release.”

@YasQueen shared her observations:

“Both of you went to the woods to release and now you’re both traumatised!”

@Haakeboth.Ms🌸 was floored by the silly clip:

“I need to come back here and laugh again.”

@Helen || Content Creator🍒 was comically satisfied:

“I'm so sad I can't stitch this because I am crying real tears. More people need to see this because what is going on? I have watched this too many times.”

3 Must-read funny stories by Briefly News

South Africans were floored by one scholar's April Fool's prank after handing his teacher a hush note that threatened the safety of the school.

One mischievous lady pranked her roommate in her sleep by pouring lemon juice in her mouth. SA was floored by the goofy behaviour.

Two Mzansi gents scared off people coming back from groove at night by dressing up as ghosts using white sheets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News