South Africans could not deal with a naughty learner who startled his teacher with a dark cryptic note

The young man handed his educator the piece of paper as a prank, which made Mzansi laugh as he executed his April Fool's prank

Social media users tried to decode a word the silly scholar wrote, which might have made the teacher jumpy

One scholar shook things up at school by handing his teacher a bizarre, cryptic note in honour of April Fool’s Day.

The young man completed the mission when he altered his educator’s mood by making him jumpy.

Learner startles teacher with note

A naughty learner made South Africans laugh when he pulled off an epic April Fool’s prank on his teacher. The youngster handed his educator a hush note that read:

“I’m going to rob the school. Just SYBAU. Don’t be a hero.”

The note made the teacher jumpy, and he felt the need to let his colleague know about it. The educators were concerned about what they had read, but the rest of Mzansi was interested in decoding an unfamiliar word:

“SYBAU.”

Some assumed it meant:

“Save Yourself By Acting Usual.”

While some knew it was far more vulgar than that.

The two teachers had no idea how to respond to the matter and hoped for the best. The TikTokker captioned his now-viral TikTok post:

“Giving crazy notes to teachers.”

The chap used cool hashtags to reach a specific audience and added:

“#AprilFools.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi tries to decode weird word

South Africans tried to understand an odd abbreviation in the note:

@Ivar. 🔥🔥🔥 asked:

“I'm South African, what does Sybau mean?”

@Apex_Predator🥷 was amazed by the student’s audacity:

“Sybau to your teacher?”

@Thendo assumed:

“I'm sure he was trying to figure out what "sybau" meant.”

@zothile🌷asked:

“Haibo, he wanted to cry?”

@Zinhle Khum 𓍼ོ booktok noticed:

“He told a trusted adult.”

@Baby O begged Mzansi

“Please don't do that again. When there is a real life-threatening situation they won't take it seriously. American schools are a great example of this.”

@Lizo commented:

“Bro was in disbelief.”

@¿ yold reminded the young chap:

“You do realize if they call the cops, you can go to jail, right?

@nia pointed out:

“The way he just started crying.”

@Ovo chuckled:

“South Africa ain’t for beginners.”

@ suggested:

“He was probably more concerned about the grammar.”

@simeon said in the comments section:

“The level of confusion that comes with that hand placement is unfathomable.”

@King Titus 👑:

"2000 are even stressing God himself"

