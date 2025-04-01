A South African teacher was caught on video as she unintentionally revealed who her favourite student was

The educator hopped on a viral TikTok trend where she had to guess the student behind her by listening to their voice

Social media users had fun watching the video and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

One South African educator was caught on camera as she unintentionally revealed her favourite student.

South Africans were amused after a teacher unintentionally exposed her favourite student. Image: @fatima_bouncesballs3

Source: TikTok

The Mzansi teacher's students urged her to participate in a now-viral TikTok trend that amused South Africans.

Teacher reveals favourite student

A group of students urged their netball coach to participate in a now-viral TikTok trend where she had to guess the scholars behind her by listening to their voices. The educator had a tough time pinning the voice to the face and asked many of the youngsters to repeat themselves before making her decision.

The coach needed to process some sounds before making her final decision and got the majority correct. One student stood out after the educator heard her voice and excitedly lit up as she said her name:

"Zara!"

South Africans immediately knew that Zara was her favourite out of all the others. With a smile on her face and a lot of certainty, the coach was caught on camera. The cute moment helped generate over 200K views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi spots teacher’s favourite student

Social media users were excited to spot one teacher’s favourite student after participating in a viral TikTok trend:

@tumelo shared in the comments:

“We all know who her favourite is.”

@Thabi🌻 explained the teacher’s behaviour in the comments:

“Zara has a distinctive, very soft voice, not surprised your tone changed to very soft too.”

@🇿🇦 ♥️ pointed out in the comments:

“Zara is adored.”

@ꨄఌ✽𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐂𝐞𝐞✽ఌꨄ studied the behaviour between the students and the educator:

“Zara is the sweetest I believe her calm, sweet voice is what the teacher reacted to.”

@B13 hilariously shared:

“Zara’s report card looks lovely.”

@The Green 🅰️pe 🇿🇦 applauded the attentive educator:

“For the fact that she didn't miss one is pure love.”

@hlengiwenyathi3705 pointed out:

"You said Zara with so much affection."

@Bontle mlambo explained in the comments:

“I don’t think she has favourites, I just think she was more confident about some voices than others, hence the change in body language.”

@I razo announced in the comments:

“Body language doesn’t lie; that gave away her favourites.”

@✨️best_lyf_ahead💫 shared:

“I was the Zara of my Mathematics teachers, all of them.”

@lilly_ngoma hilariously pointed out:

“Some of them were trying to change their voices.”

