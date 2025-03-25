A young South African educator was reminded of how his peers were treated by their teachers back in the day

The Mzansi gentleman provided a platform for more people to share their stories after posting his own on TikTok

Social media users shared their opposing viewpoints in a thread of almost a thousand comments

One pedagogical practitioner was pained after he reflected on how he and his peers were treated by their teachers.

A young South African educator shared his experience of going to school. Image: @tenda143

Source: TikTok

The young educator shared that his passion for his work could never make him treat his learners the way his former teachers treated him.

Gent reflects on treatment by teachers

A pedagogical practitioner, Tenda expressed to South African ls that he would never treat his pupils the same way his teachers treated him. The Mzansi chap went viral after expressing his argument about how toxic the older generation was, especially to poor scholars:

“POV: Now that I am a teacher, I have come to a realisation that the teachers we had back then, had no love for kids or any passion for their career, they did it just for money. Because for the life of me, I cannot imagine throwing a child's book across the classroom because it's not covered- especially knowing very well that it's beyond the child's control & that their guardians probably can't afford it. Teachers in our times would literally do anything to humiliate and abuse us”

Some people agreed with the educator while some stood up for the previous generations’ teachers who were much more strict. Tenda explained to South Africa:

“Teaching is my passion.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares opposing views on TikTok

Social media users shared their viewpoints in a thread of over 700 comments in a now-viral video:

A young educator shared his traumatic experience of going to school. Image: @tenda143

Source: TikTok

@Nontokozo Ntuli486 compared the old generation to the new ones:

“The discrimination they had for poor kids is unmatched, the new age teachers most of them are caring towards children that are vulnerable.”

@Kahlo ❤️ shared:

“Most of the learners who don't get books covered are from unprivileged backgrounds. I personally buy the cover and assist in covering. I went through the embarrassment not them. it stops here.”

@vulemulangusi said:

“They loved us and all they did was to guide us. You can't talk about throwing uncovered books, they know that some parents prioritise useless things.”

@Cindile Maedimola explained:

“I still have trauma, mind you we didn't have food let alone book covers. I used Shoprite catalogues without sellotape to cover my books. The teacher threw my book outside now I wish that teacher could see me today.”

@K-MAN ❤️ said:

“Never make that mistake of thinking you know better now because you're a teacher today. A difference in approach between now and then doesn't make you better; they also did what's best for us then.”

@Tee commented:

“Teachers took advantage of the fact that they could bring their frustrations to school and take it out on the kids while knowing the kids couldn't do anything about it.”

@TANKISO LETHABO shared:

“To this day, I don't understand why they would treat us like that, knowing exactly some of us come from poor families and while the privileged ones would be treated as kings and queens.”

@moshapi64 commented:

“That’s why kids always come back with a lot of homework, because you’re busy with content. Those old teachers used to make education better.”

@nesiahsemaka wrote:

“They traumatised us a lot. Those beatings made me hate almost all of my primary teachers. They abused us.”

3 More school-related stories by Briefly News

A South African high school in Cape Town made waves online after a viral video of the learners' remarkable performance circulated the internet.

Mzansi high school girls turned into baddies and transformed their classroom into a salon on picture day to celebrate their final year.

A young South African teacher handled classroom chaos like a pro and received praise from Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News