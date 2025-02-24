South African high schoolers wowed the country with their remarkable performance at the inter-school spirit event

The scholars showed off their pop culture knowledge by performing popular pop music and incorporating lovely moves

Social media users were mesmerised by the pupils who put their all into their vibrant performance that many stole hearts

Scholars are gearing up to enjoy summer sports at the inter-school events before the seasons change to lower temperatures.

Mzansi was stunned by Curro High School's remarkable performance. Image: @PixelCatchers

Source: Getty Images

A South African high school showed off their team spirit at an joyful event where they melted many hearts.

SA high school performs remarkable show at inter-school event

Curro High School is known to be one of the best schools in South Africa. The institution’s scholars constantly prove this to be correct with their high annual pass rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi often gushes about the school’s operations and the quality of education they offer at a hefty rate. On the entertainment side, the school proved to be the best, too after their vibrant performance at the inter-school spirit event.

The scholars put together an award-worthy performance where they mashed popular pop songs and incorporated majestic moves. They morphed into various shapes and animals as they transitioned from song to song.

Mzansi wondered how the masterpiece was formed since the students delivered a flawless musical performance. The act was part of the Curro High School’s Spirit Cup.

South Africa agreed that the high school fees were worth it after familiarising themselves with the school’s work. More people complimented the young ones in the comments and praised them for the flawless coordination that brought the choreographer's vision to life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Curro High School’s remarkable performance

Social media users were impressed by the beautiful performance and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

High schoolers showed off their artistic side and amazed the internet. Image: @monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

@Nessa said:

“I just know the teacher was strict on attendance.”

@Andyverga wondered:

“How is this even possible? The amount of coordination is insane. they must've spent months and months practising.”

@Lindamndawe complimented:

“Whoever came up with this idea is a genius.”

@Coenie 🇿🇦 was amazed:

“The person that organised this and everything should run for president.”

@Witney. 🍉🖖🏽🇨🇩 got emotional:

“Why does it always make me cry when people work together like this?”

@Ta AK wrote:

“Those school fees are worth it.”

@Dream commented:

“I’d be that one kid that messed up.”

@Pearl Rivera realised:

“My brain wasn’t braining at first then I realized they have black coats and white shirts under! Amazing job.”

@🧿ReRe🧿 shared:

“South African schools make me emotional. Our kids are extraordinary, they deserve better.”

@phindile vilakazi suggested:

“They should put this on their CVs.”

@angelquinton117 highlighted:

“This gave me chills! You guys put Super Bowl halftime to shame!”

3 More school-related stories by Briefly News

High school girls turn into baddies and turn their classroom into a salon on picture day to celebrate their final year

A 26-year-old woman shared her experience of going back to high school to secure her matric certificate

Mzansi was stunned by a chap who showed up in a mini skirt and heels to school, video goes viral on TikTok

Source: Briefly News