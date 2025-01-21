“You Are Not Too Old”: 26-Year-Old Shares Experience of Going Back to High School
- A 26-year-old got back on track by going back to high school to secure a better future for herself after deciding to finish her senior year
- The lady shared the benefits of her good decision and how her journey worked out for the best after the release of the matric results
- South Africans praised the lady in a thread of 1.1K followers that helped generate 1.2 million and she also offered a platform for others to tell their stories
After the 2024 matric results were released last week, many South Africans have been considering returning to school.
Some of them would like to better their chances of getting into university by upgrading their marks.
26-year-old shares experience of going back to high school
Returning to high school to better your education might sound like a great idea, but the thought of sharing the classroom might discourage and bruise your ego. One Mzansi lady focused on the thought of accomplishing her dreams and kept her eye on the prize.
A 26-year-old woman named Yolanda Magadlela shared her unique journey of returning to high school to acquire her matric certificate with over 1.2 million people.
Magadlela admitted that the journey was filled with challenges as she also attended 3 am classes where she sometimes napped. After an entire year of perseverance, she made her dream of passing matric come true:
“I thank God and my family for the support.”
She shared her story on TikTok with the caption:
“You are not too old to return to school. You can still go back and make yourself proud.”
See the TikTok post below:
Mzansi reacts to 26-year-old returning to school to finish matric
Social media users applauded the lady’s brave decision to better her education:
@MASISHI❤️❤️ explained:
“I went back to Grade 10 at the age of 19 and passed my matric at the age of 21. I graduated from University at the age of 26, and I became the first graduate at home. God is good.”
"Where do you get the time to make a baby?": SA reacts to lady attending same school as her daughter
@@Andilenkosi26 shared:
“I went to school last year at the age of 28 years and passed with a bachelor's. I was so proud of myself.”
@Zinzile Ngomane said:
“I rewrote my matric last year at the age of 43. I passed with a diploma and was accepted at Sants College for teaching. Thank God, let's push while we can.”
@Thembelihle Mofokeng commented:
“I'm turning 29. I really wish I had the courage earlier.”
@Nandy wrote:
“My mom went back to high school in her late 40s wearing uniforms, and she eventually did her admin and qualified. It taught me it’s never too late to try.”
