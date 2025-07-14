Nota Baloyi Slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Claims Thabo Mbeki Bought Him to "Sing for Supper"
- Controversial Executive Nota Baloyi has trolled former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after he showed support for President Ramaphosa
- Ndlozi, in a few X posts, seemingly agreed with Ramaphosa's decision to grant Senzo Mchunu special leave and implement a commission of enquiry
- Nota's views were echoed by other people, who questioned Ndlozi's sudden change of heart where politics is concerned
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Ndlozi trolled after supporting Ramaphosa
Nota Baloyi has joined many social media users who trolled former MP turned radio presenter, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. After President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address, Ndlozi said he acted decisively, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online.
The controversial music executive, Nota Baloyi, said former President Thabo Mbeki bought Ndlozi to side with the ANC by airing supporting views. He used the metaphor, "sing for his supper," to relay his thoughts.
"Mbeki bought Ndlozi to sing for his supper!" he exclaimed.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Below is Nota's X post shared shortly after Ndlozi's tweets, on 13 July 2025.
Ndlozi sides with Ramaphosa
The media personality was one of the many people who openly criticised the President on public platforms. This time, he left many people shocked by his sudden change of heart, saying Ramaphosa reacted to the concerning allegations correctly.
"He has ACTED! DECISIVELY! Go argue with a wall! National Police Commissioner, please suspend SIBIYA with IMMEDIATE effect! Or else, he will undermine this commission. Return all the dockets of the Political Task Team Unit and let them make their arrests! Danko!"
Ndlozi backed his stance by saying Ramaphosa does not have the power to conclude that a person is guilty. He claimed that his implementation of an inquiry was the correct thing to do because there would be a judge present.
"In a democracy, in fact, in any JUST world - a president CAN’T FIND ANYONE GUILTY! It is CORRECT for him to set up a JUDICIAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY, with an ACTUAL JUDGE. And STRICT TIME FRAME! THREE MONTHS and SIX MONTHS. This is PROPER!" he further added.
Ndlozi further questioned Senzo Mchunu's special leave conditions, "What DOES special leave mean? Does Mchunu remain with all the benefits of being a Minister: Salary, security? But he cannot report for duty anywhere! Including parliament. This is crucial!"
SA joins Nota in slamming Ndlozi
Here are some of the reactions from people online:
@ZizinjaAbelungu exclaimed:
"This journalist Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is inconsistent!"
@Ngungunyane5 laughed"
"Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was pretending for 11 years to hate corruption. Fear hunger."
@BraHlonisky claimed:
"Ndlozi is not happy at Power FM. He's crying out to the Luthuli house to come rescue him."
@ZizinjaAbelungu stated:
"Mbuyiseni is going to be a member of the ANC very soon. These are very serious signs."
@ChrisExcel102 said:
"Poverty is dealing with our brother Ndlozi. That radio salary is not enough."
Ringo drags Cyril Ramaphosa
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ringo Madlingozi gave harsh criticism of the President, saying he must step down.
Madlingozi, a former Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament, called for the president to act accordingly after General Mkhwanazi's revelations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 5 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za