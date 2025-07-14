Controversial Executive Nota Baloyi has trolled former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after he showed support for President Ramaphosa

Ndlozi, in a few X posts, seemingly agreed with Ramaphosa's decision to grant Senzo Mchunu special leave and implement a commission of enquiry

Nota's views were echoed by other people, who questioned Ndlozi's sudden change of heart where politics is concerned

Ndlozi trolled after supporting Ramaphosa

Nota Baloyi has joined many social media users who trolled former MP turned radio presenter, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. After President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address, Ndlozi said he acted decisively, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online.

The controversial music executive, Nota Baloyi, said former President Thabo Mbeki bought Ndlozi to side with the ANC by airing supporting views. He used the metaphor, "sing for his supper," to relay his thoughts.

"Mbeki bought Ndlozi to sing for his supper!" he exclaimed.

Below is Nota's X post shared shortly after Ndlozi's tweets, on 13 July 2025.

Ndlozi sides with Ramaphosa

The media personality was one of the many people who openly criticised the President on public platforms. This time, he left many people shocked by his sudden change of heart, saying Ramaphosa reacted to the concerning allegations correctly.

"He has ACTED! DECISIVELY! Go argue with a wall! National Police Commissioner, please suspend SIBIYA with IMMEDIATE effect! Or else, he will undermine this commission. Return all the dockets of the Political Task Team Unit and let them make their arrests! Danko!"

Ndlozi backed his stance by saying Ramaphosa does not have the power to conclude that a person is guilty. He claimed that his implementation of an inquiry was the correct thing to do because there would be a judge present.

"In a democracy, in fact, in any JUST world - a president CAN’T FIND ANYONE GUILTY! It is CORRECT for him to set up a JUDICIAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY, with an ACTUAL JUDGE. And STRICT TIME FRAME! THREE MONTHS and SIX MONTHS. This is PROPER!" he further added.

Nota Baloyi claimed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was bought after showing support to President Ramaphosa. Image: Brenton Geach/Emmanuel Croset.

Source: Getty Images

Ndlozi further questioned Senzo Mchunu's special leave conditions, "What DOES special leave mean? Does Mchunu remain with all the benefits of being a Minister: Salary, security? But he cannot report for duty anywhere! Including parliament. This is crucial!"

SA joins Nota in slamming Ndlozi

Here are some of the reactions from people online:

@ZizinjaAbelungu exclaimed:

"This journalist Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is inconsistent!"

@Ngungunyane5 laughed"

"Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was pretending for 11 years to hate corruption. Fear hunger."

@BraHlonisky claimed:

"Ndlozi is not happy at Power FM. He's crying out to the Luthuli house to come rescue him."

@ZizinjaAbelungu stated:

"Mbuyiseni is going to be a member of the ANC very soon. These are very serious signs."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Poverty is dealing with our brother Ndlozi. That radio salary is not enough."

Ringo drags Cyril Ramaphosa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ringo Madlingozi gave harsh criticism of the President, saying he must step down.

Madlingozi, a former Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament, called for the president to act accordingly after General Mkhwanazi's revelations.

