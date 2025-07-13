Political parties shared adverse reactions to the announcements President Cyril Ramaphosa made during the family meeting on 13 July 2025

Ramaphosa said he placed Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu on special leave and established a commission of inquiry

The Economic Freedom Fighters said his appointment of an acting minister was illegal, and the MK Party slammed the commission of inquiry

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters, the MK Party, and the Democratic Alliance slammed the announcements President Cyril Ramaphosa made during the family meeting on 13 July 2025.

Democratic Alliance reacts to the announcements

The Democratic Alliance, on its @Our_DA X account, said it welcomed the announcements Ramaphosa made. Ramaphosa said that Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police, would be placed on special leave. He added that a commission of inquiry will be established to investigate the allegations that KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlangla Mkhwanazi made against Mchunu.

The DA, which opened a case against Mchunu, said that while it welcomes the announcement of Mchunu's leave of absence, it slammed his choice of a replacement for Mchunu. Ramaphosa said that Professor Firoza Cachalia will replace Mchunu.

"These allegations provided the president with an opportunity to show bold and firm leadership. Instead, he has once again outsourced executive responsibility to a commission, and South Africans have grown cynical of talk shops, task teams and commissions which they see as buying time and avoiding accountability," the party said.

View the X statement here:

EFF accuses Ramaphosa of illegal appointment

The Economic Freedom /Fighters (EFF) slammed Ramaphosa and said his appointment of a replacement minister. In a statement released on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account, the Red Berets said Ramaphosa violated Section 98 of the Constitution. thescion states that the President may assign a minister the functions of another minister who is absent or otherwise unable to fulfil the functions of office.

"This decision is not only illegal, it is also a flagrant abuse of state resources. It allows Senzo Mchunu to continue drawing a full ministerial salary under the guise of "special leave", while the President unlawfully bloats the cabinet by appointing someone not lawfully entitled to serve in that role," the party stated.

Read the X statement here:

MK Party slams commission of inquiry

The MK Party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, slammed Ramaphosa's decision to establish a commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi's allegations. He said the speech was the most pathetic speech any president in democratic South Africa has delivered.

He said Ramaphosa had the opportunity to show South Africans his leadership skills. He questioned how many convictions different commissions of inquiry achieved. He said Ramaphosa uses commissions of inquiry as laundromats.

"This judiciary is very questionable," he said.

Nhdhlela added that it was suspicious that Ramahosa would appoint the same judiciary that Mkhwanazi implicated in a nationwide drug syndicate.

Senzo Mchunu faces public protector probe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Public Protector launched a formal investigation into the allegations Mkhwanzzi made against Mchunu. This was after the African Transformation Movement called for a probe into Mchunu's conduct.

The Public Protector is also investigating his alleged role in disbanding the KZN Political Killings Task Team. The Public Protector is also investigating a R360 million contract awarded to attempted murder suspect Vuzimusi "Cat" Matlala.

