Jojo Robinson impressed fans with a stunning house tour showcasing her newly renovated mansion

The renovations included luxurious additions like a cinema, indoor pool, gym, sauna, and a spacious walk-in closet

Social media reactions were filled with praise, with fans comparing her home to a five-star resort and applauding her artistic touch and eye for design

Jojo Robinson's latest house tour just proved why fans say she is one of the only two rich housewives on the show. The star gave her followers a sneak peek of her stunning mansion after completing renovations.

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson shared a video of her stunning home. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Jojo and Boo Bae have been working hard to make their home a haven, and it's safe to say they succeeded. Mrs Robinson, who has been sharing her renovation journey, finally shared the finished product on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page on 13 July 2025, Jojo revealed that the renovations they started in 2023 were finally done. The excited housewife said the company she worked with did a great job with the modifications made to the master bedroom with a massage bed and a walk-in closet, a new cinema, indoor pool, gym, and sauna, plus the star of the show is the patio with automated blinds.

Jojo, who is also passionate about art, said she has two of her paintings up in the house. The caption read:

"The Upside Garden, after just over 2 years, we are finally done with our renovations on our home. We started work in January 2023 (design in 2022), and here she is today.

"The team at @pop_design_studio took our dreams and all my silly drawn ideas and turned them into the master piece she is. We might do a few more small things in the future, but for now.. I'm done😂🩷 "

SA can't get enough of Jojo's beautiful mansion

As expected, Jojo's house tour left social media users salivating. Many admitted that the Robinson's mansion could easily be mistaken for a five-star resort.

@luvo5854 said:

"Incredible. Do you have any of your own artwork on the walls? I was blown away when you showed someone a piece. You are truly talented. Some of your online and TV work should revolve around your art 🖤"

@katlehopaballo commented:

"YESES JOJO! It looks like a resort. A beautiful home indeed🔥❤️"

@andilepietersonsa wrote:

"You have a stunning home Jo, well done ❤️❤️"

@life.of.mrs.jiyane said:

"This house is to die for, it’s fire 🔥 woow Jehova 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️Jojo you are blessed 😇 my beautiful doll."

sisi_nhleks added:

"Just perfect 😍may every corner of this beautiful home bring you calmness and love🙌 a dream."

@zandilem commented:

"No man, Jo, wow, this is out of this world! Absolutely jaw-dropping! Stunning. Well done ❤️🔥👏"

Take a look inside Jojo Robinson's stylish mansion. Image: @mrs.jojo.robisnon

