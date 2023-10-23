Jojo Robinson is living every girl's dream and decided to show off her luxurious life

The Real Housewives of Durban star gave fans a glimpse of her newly-remodelled mansion complete with an indoor gym and heated pool

Jojo's followers were green with envy at her luxurious mansion and showered the reality TV star with praise

'RHOD' star, Jojo Robinson was showered with praise from supporters after showing off her luxurious mansion. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson is nearly done remodelling her mansion. The Real Housewives of Durban star gave followers a peep into what she and her remodelling company have been working on and the results have turned out amazing.

The reality TV star was showered with praise from her online community which was in awe of Jojo's luxurious life.

Jojo Robinson gives a glimpse of her mansion

In an Instagram post, Jojo Robinson shared a video showing off her renovated house.

The luxurious mansion has all the finishings to appear on MTV Cribs and Top Billing, complete with an indoor pool and a full bar to keep guests entertained:

"WELCOME HOME. 2 years in the making and nearly 1 year of construction."

Jojo recently completed her latest tattoo and showcased it to her online community who gave it a huge thumbs-up.

Mzansi fawns over Jojo Robinson's house

Fans and followers were stunned at Jojo's mansion and showered it with endless compliments:

mbaureloaded said:

"How stunning is ur home Jojo!"

nonku_williams responded:

"Breath taking!"

kayleigh_schwark commented:

"No ways, let me pack my bags!"

roxyamas posted:

"Wow wow wow no words!!! Beyond stunning my friend!!! Can’t wait to see it in person soon! So happy for you guys."

carolofori added:

"You don’t need to go on holiday! This is bliss bliss bliss!"

styles_rsa said:

"Guys this is so beautiful."

slee_thebosslady responded:

"Stunning home Jo."

djhappygalsa commented:

"Yoooo, what a beautiful home, well done to the Robinsons!"

gugulertoah posted:

"Where is Top Billing when we need it most? This home is a dream!"

kgomotso_motau added:

Who needs a holiday when a home is THE perfect holiday destination? This is beyond beautiful Jojo!! WOW!"

