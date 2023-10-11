Jojo Robinson has taken to Instagram to show off her stunning leg tattoo that took over a year to complete

The Real Housewives of Durban star described the pain she had to endure to achieve the masterpiece

Fans loved the pictures displaying the final artwork and gushed about the tatts that complement Jojo's beauty

Jojo Robinson unveiled her new leg tattoo. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson's tattoo game is off the charts and she is practically a walking canvas for ink.

Recently, she graced our Instagram feeds with not one, but two pics, showing her latest leg tattoo.

Jojo completes leg sleeve tattoo

The reality TV star said completing the tattoo was not a stroll in the park because she had to deal with a lot of pain for months.

"This style of tattoo is so invasive to the skin, and it takes double, if not triple, the time my previous leg took. The healing is harder and longer, the actual tattooing is so much more painful."

Art of enduring pain

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member added the agony was all worth it because it's exactly what she envisioned and wanted.

See the post below:

Fans swoon over Jojo's new tattoo

Jojo's fans? Oh boy, they lost their collective minds over the Instagram pics. Some said they were inspired to get inked from head to toe just like the TV star.

Read some of the comments below:

@kirsten.ellis85 asked:

"Can I ask, what inspired it? Is it quite different from the others on your body?"

@vgobeni_m said:

"Actually, you don't really need clothes beautiful.❤️"

@thulisile7408 mentioned:

"I so wanna look like you in love with ur tats, and am only on my one sleeve, but soon will be finished "

@smokeyy07 stated:

"You are a piece of art my love."

@ladygee101 posted:

"Clothes for who? Clothes for what? You’re all covered up. Love it!"

@nma_lacream noted:

"Love your realness from RHWD.❤️"

@tryphinahlabathi added:

"You are beautiful Jojo, in and out."

@amanda_janedesigns posted:

"Oh my goodness that is absolutely beautiful yay for you!"

Nonku Williams’ ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond flaunts his new lady who bears resemblance to ‘RHOD’ star

In another article, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' controversial ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlazi popularly known as Rough Diamond caused a buzz on social media when he showed off the new lady in his life.

Nonku Williams is busy with her glow-up journey while her former lover Dumisani Ndlanzi is back on the dating scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News