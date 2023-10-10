A beautiful bride was recorded dancing with a young man that many people assumed was her son

The video was shared on social media and viewers raised questions about the whereabouts of the groom

Many people speculated about the lonesome bride and why she apparently walked down the aisle without a groom

A stunning bride who was spotted busting some dance moves with a young man had people scratching their heads, wondering if he was her son or something.

The TikTok video posted by @mahlatsethemakeupartist spread, and oh boy, did it stir the gossip pot.

Missing groom mystery

People were throwing question marks around like confetti at a wedding, asking, "Where’s the mkhwenyana or she’s marrying herself?".

Mzansi netizens had all sorts of theories about why this bride looked solo on her wedding day. Some said it was some cultural tradition for brides to go through with the wedding if their fiancé, unfortunately, died before the big day.

Wedding video spreads on TikTok

But let's be real, it’s impossible to know by just watching those 32 seconds of the dance video. The video currently has 78,000 views and 1,000 likes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Speculations run wild

Some TikTok users appreciated her beauty and elegance and couldn't stop raving about her dress.

Check some of the comments below:

@zanelepriscilla2 said:

"I would rather keep quiet ngoba I have a lot of questions."

@khanyax8 asked:

"Where’s the mkhwenyana or she’s marrying herself?"

@TebogoMashilo explained:

"The husband is no more, that's why she's dancing with her son I think. I don't know how to explain, but it also has to do with a surname."

@shingiriraibabi2 mentioned:

"I think I can marry myself too."

@yankholabanah posted:

"Where is the husband?"

@pheladi557 stated:

"Who said there can't be a wedding without the groom?"

@lebo_tabudi commented:

"She's probably marrying a dead person."

@kebah85 said:

"I've never been this confused in my life ah."

