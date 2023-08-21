A South African woman's dog suddenly attacked her bin and she fought valiantly to free the bin from its teeth

The dog grabbed the wheels and roughed the bin up and the owner unsuccessfully tried to keep it away from the bin

Netizens had a good laugh trying to figure out why the dog acted so strangely aggressive towards the bin

A woman fought valiantly with her dog for the wheelie bin she was trying to take out and people are curious about the animal's behaviour.

Source: TikTok

A woman was sufficiently stunned when her dog attacked her dustbin.

A routine task of taking out the trash turned into a fierce battle that baffled not only the dog owner, but had the nation busting in laughter.

Dog and woman fight for bin

@kill4.tyr4’s hilarious and strange TikTok video was viewed 649.8K times and went viral, attracting dog lovers and South Africans looking for a laugh.

And they certainly had a good laugh with this wholesome content in which the dog owner laughingly refers to her dog as a 'demon'.

The woman tries to take the trash out in the video, but the dog starts attacking the bin wheels. The woman tries to ward the dog off but the dog’s aggression bests her, and for a moment, she lets it go.

She returns a few moments later, adamant not to be bested by her best friend. She tries to grab the bin again and the dog drags the bin away. The battle for the bin continues and another dog encircles it like a wild animal lurking behind its prey.

Watch the video here:

Netizens comment on an aggressive dog

Netizens shared their views on the dog’s bin-attacking behaviour.

Wt-f is a kilometer said:

“A dog will have beef with the craziest stuff. I saw a dog have beef with a plastic bag.”

Lesego added:

“You were fighting for your life, mayne.”

Rat wrote:

“Mine has been with clean washing. She tore up my school tracksuit pants and as soon as the door opens, she runs in looking for socks or clothes.”

User joked:

“This beef is bigger than we think.”

Rexxxxxx suggested:

“It’s the wheels, I’m telling you.”

Woman piggybacks her dog in video

