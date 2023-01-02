South Africans have reacted to the news that another person has been brutally killed by pit bulls

A 43-year-old woman was walking in a residential area two days before Christmas when she was attacked by two pit bulls

The police have arrested the dog owner, aged 67, and he has been charged with culpable homicide for Melitta Sekole's death

POLOKWANE - South Africans have been left shocked following the death of another person who was attacked by pit bulls in Limpopo.

Melita Seloke was unfortunately mauled by two pit bulls while walking in a residential area two days before Christmas. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Melitta Sekole, aged 43, was reportedly mauled by two pit bulls while walking in a residential area at around 5 am on Friday, 23 December.

According to TimesLIVE, the pit bulls bit Sekole and ripped her clothes apart. She was rescued by community members and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sekole was later transferred to the Polokwane provincial hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to The Citizen, the owner of the pit bulls, Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, aged 67, was arrested and faces culpable homicide charges.

Masebe has already made his first court appearance and is expected to appear at the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court on 5 January 2023.

South Africans weigh in on the recent pit bull attack

Many South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the recent pit bull attack.

Some wonder why pit bulls have not been banned in the country, while others feel that the pit bull owner should not be charged with culpable homicide.

Here's what they had to say:

@MuzeyaAnderson said

"People who have this breed of dog need to be more careful when handling them. It's a very complicated dog, with an aggressive streak most people don't really understand. If you must have a pitbull, please think about the safety of your neighbours!!!"

@Thabiso_T_ said:

"He can only be prosecuted for culpable homicide if it is proven that he incited the dog to attack the victim. A proper charge will be negligence in this case."

@BizGuru4 said:

"Still arguing on putting these things down before they finish more people - how many people must first die before action is taken @SAPoliceService @HamiltonCele @ConCourtSA."

@theapos26450641 said:

"Why was that white granny not arrested, I think she was being interviewed from Bloem after her dog killed a toddler?"

@BoeingggPhetogo said:

"Good!!! Arrest them..enough is enough."

@MbeleLetso said:

"Even in 2023 we still dealing with pit bull owners who don’t want to get rid of these dogs I hope he is jailed."

@VukaKhondlo said:

"Sad news. May she rest in peace and the dogs' owner be dealt with in court."

