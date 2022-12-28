Panyaza Lesufi wants to hurry up justice for the victims of the horrific Boksburg explosion that happened last Saturday

The Gauteng Premier said he was disappointed that the gas tanker driver was released without being charged by the police

He urged the NPA to gather enough evidence and charge the driver by Friday and SA reacted on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Panyaza Lesufi was the NPA to criminally charge the gas tanker driver. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images and @MosesM_/Twitter

Source: UGC

EKURHULENI - Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, wants the driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg to be criminally charged.

Lesufi demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police open a case against the driver by Friday.

The death toll from the explosion that occurred on Christmas Eve has risen to 26 and many people remain in hospital with severe injuries.

The 32-year-old driver was arrested following his hospitalisation but was released on Tuesday after authorities decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lesufi told media while visiting the deceased's families that the police are working hard to gather the evidence needed to build a strong case.

He added that he urged the police to hurry their investigations so that the families can get closure, reported News24.

"We want the matter to be properly enrolled in the court. We will continue offering support to the families. South Africans would be disappointed to learn that the only charge that could be taken to court was reckless driving, whereas people lost lives. There is a forensic report that the police are dealing with."

Oupa Malapane mentioned:

"It doesn't work like that. Lesufi wants to score political points at the expense of people's misery."

Hanneke Plekker suggested:

"Mr Lesufi should familiarise himself with the statement and sequence of events. Let the law experts do their investigation and conclusion."

Ishmael Mamaila said:

"He is a populist of high note, this one."

Khayalam Khayalethu

"He can't put undue pressure on law enforcement agencies. They should be given space to do their job."

Sipho Moroko added:

"Evidence baba, not emotions."

Boksburg Explosion: Case against truck driver dropped, leaving Mzansi divided

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the driver of the truck that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve has been released from police custody.

He was facing charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and malicious damage to property. The case against the 32-year-old man was dropped due to insufficient evidence. The driver was released on Tuesday, 27 December.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News