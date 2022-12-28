The 32-year-old man driving the truck that exploded in Boksburg has been set free due to a lack of evidence

He was facing charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and malicious damage to property which have been dropped

The National Prosecuting Authority said that the driver did not appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

BOKSBURG - The driver of the truck that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve has been released from police custody.

The driver of the truck that exploded in Boksburg has been released. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee & stock image

Source: Getty Images

He was facing charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and malicious damage to property.

The case against the 32-year-old man was dropped due to insufficient evidence. The driver was released on Tuesday, 27 December, according to eNCA.

The release of the driver has divided citizens, with many sharing different views on why he was released.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The National Prosecuting Authority told SABC News that the driver did not appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court.

The truck exploded outside the Tambo Memorial Hospital and left at least 18 dead. Several others sustained critical injuries.

Mzansi reacts to release:

@mrkleeoi said:

“Our country is failing us honestly cause why tf did they just release the truck driver who caused the Boksburg bombing? Our country is really failing!”

@Nelo041485 wrote”

“Gas tank driver has been released and charges dropped. SA is unbelievable.”

@muza_naison added:

“Something is terribly fishy. Could it be a case of brown envelope(s) switching hands?”

Boksburg explosion: At least R18 million needed to repair Tambo Memorial Hospital, Mzansi not buying it

Briefly News reported that the estimated cost to fix the damage to the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg has raised red flags on social media.

According to initial estimates, parts of the hospital that were damaged during a truck explosion on Christmas Eve will cost about R18 million to repair. Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile visited the area and said an infrastructure assessment had been conducted.

Several wards, including the emergency unit and antenatal wards, had damage to their roofs, ceilings, windows, and doors, News24 reported. Maile said the hospital structure did not take any damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News