At least R18 million is needed to repair the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg following the truck explosion

While no structural damage was noted to the hospital, several wards, including the emergency unit needed to be repaired

The cost of the repairs left many concerned with some social media convinced that something fishy is occurring

BOKSBURG - The estimated cost to fix the damage to the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg has raised red flags on social media.

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in the Boksburg truck explosion. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

According to initial estimates, parts of the hospital that were damaged during a truck explosion on Christmas Eve will cost about R18 million to repair. Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile visited the area and said an infrastructure assessment had been conducted.

Several wards, including the emergency unit and antenatal wards, had damage to their roofs, ceilings, windows, and doors, News24 reported. Maile said the hospital structure did not take any damage.

The electrical system also needed to be repaired which cost about R18 million. However, the price left many citizens surprised and questioning the speed of the initial estimates.

According to EWN, at least 18 people were killed during the explosion. Among those dead were eight nurses and a driver from the hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion. The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested on suspicion of culpable homicide.

Mzansi reacts to estimated cost:

@rationalza said:

“Who came up with a cost estimate so quickly? Tenderpreneur?”

@mathmetic1 commented:

“I’ve seen R18 million in damages but here we are taken for a ride.”

@NurSwan posted:

“And it will probably take them "100 years" to fix it like Charlotte Maxeke hospital roof that burned down which led to its part closure for many months. Still probably not fixed.”

@Fedup4sho wrote:

“What's new here? I bet you a new company was registered yesterday and will get the tender.”

@MgodoyiR added:

“When was the inspection done, quotes etc?”

