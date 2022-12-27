President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally issued a statement on the Boksburg explosion that rocked South Africa

Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families that lost loved ones in the devastating blast

The death toll from the explosion has risen to 18, and the victims include hospital patients, staff, and children

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally spoken on the devastating Boksburg explosion three days after the incident occurred.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sends his condolences to the victims of the devastating Boksburg explosion. Image: Leon Neal & Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

The president released a statement expressing his condolences to the families of the people who died in the explosion that occurred on Saturday, 24 December.

The death toll of the explosion has risen to 18, and Ramaphosa shared his concerns about the incidents as the death toll continues to grow, eNCA reported.

The president added that the lives lost were more intense because the blast victims included hospital patients, staff, and children.

The 32-year-old truck diver whose actions caused the explosion was arrested on Sunday, 25 December, on suspicion of culpable homicide. President Ramaphosa said that as the country waits for the outcome of the investigation into the tragic incident, motorists should take special care on South African roads, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on the Boksburg explosion

Citizens are devastated by the Bockburg blast. Here's what they are saying on social media:

@Woman48479320 said:

"My condolences to all the families that lost their loved ones. I can only imagine the pain."

@Tessa_Dooms mourned:

"The Boksburg explosion is horrifying. So many families' lives are ruined again in SA, through events that have nothing to do with them."

@bambo_malesela added:

"This is a failure of governance and a lack of law & order. There is no respect for the rule of law in SA. How do you allow a tanker with such hazardous gas to drive through a residential area.This is reckless. The drive and the company must be held accountable."

Boksburg explosion: Surrounding area still closed off, health minister assesses damage to OR Tambo hospital

In a related story, Briefly News reported that emergency services in Ekurhuleni have cordoned off the area surrounding OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, restricting access to the public.

This comes after a gas tanker got stuck under a low bridge and exploded, killing 15 people, including hospital staff, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, 24 December.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla urged locals to use alternative hospitals after assessing the damaged infrastructure and medical equipment at OR Thambo Memorial Hospital on Sunday, 25 December.

Source: Briefly News