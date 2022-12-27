The Boksburg explosion that has claimed 18 lives so far has devasted the country, and one mom says he survived because of God's grace

The mom explained in a television interview that she grabbed her kids when she heard the first explosion because her house shook hard

South Africans are still discussing the tragic accident, and some believe that more people should be held accountable

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - A mom who almost became a casualty of the Boksburg explosion says she and her children are still alive because of the "grace of God".

The Boksburg explosion claimed countless lives, and some survivors have shared their experiences. Images: @4truthbetold4 & @brian300981

Source: Twitter

A massive explosion occurred in the Johannesburg suburb on Saturday, 24 December, after a gas tanker driver drove the vehicle under a low-level bridge and got stuck.

Speaking on eNCA, Sandra Mombeshora stated that she heard the pressure when the truck got stuck under the bridge. She added that she heard the first small explosion and grabbed her kids to safety.

"I was standing there and the first blast happened. I took my children out, we ran out of the house. We ran out because the house started shaking," Mombeshora.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another family lost four children due to the explosion. The kids' uncle stated that their father died five months ago, and the mom is devastated by the loss of her kids.

"Rosetta, the mom of the kids, is not good. She is crying a lot. She is still in pain," said Jan Brits.

According to News24, distraught family members are yet to identify the bodies of their loved ones. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala explained that some of the deceased could not be identified facially due to the severity of the blast.

The truck driver was arrested on Saturday, 24 December and is facing multiple counts of culpable homicide, amongst other charges. He will appear in court on Wednesday, 28 December.

South Africans say there should be accountability

Ezaam Regal said:

"The government should be held accountable for the explosion my friend and I looked at the Google maps of October 2022 and there were no signs of a low bridge ahead or any height restrictions."

Tribal Peacock said:

"It's easy to charge the driver and make him the scapegoat. The fact is that there are many more stakeholders who must be held accountable, from the driver's employer to the minister of transport, municipality, disaster management, emergency services etc..."

Team Angie said:

"It was an accident. A terrible accident. Avoidable but still an accident. You can't charge the driver with homicide. My condolences to all the families that lost loved ones."

Naomi Petzer said:

"I think we should concentrate on the families especially the lady who lost 4 children. Rather pray for strength and peace for them. At least that's constructive."

Boksburg explosion: 3 more people die as death toll rises to 18, South Africans ask "Where's the president"

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are raising concerns that President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to issue a statement regarding the Boksburg explosion.

Twitter user @JesseKingkyle questioned where the president and the Minister of Transport were in the wake of the tragic events and asked:

"Where’s the President or the minister of transport now? Oh all missing again. Lekker jobs they have."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News