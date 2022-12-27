The Boksburg explosion death toll has risen to 18, and South Africans are wondering where President Cyril Ramaphosa is

The horrific accident occurred on Saturday, 24 December, near Tambo Memorial Hospital

South Africans have been left heartbroken by the terrible gas tanker explosion and commented about how the festive is marred with bad news

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are raising concerns that President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to issue a statement regarding the Boksburg explosion.

South Africans want President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the Boksburg explosion. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @JesseKingkyle questioned where the president and the Minister of Transport were in the wake of the tragic events and asked:

"Where’s the President or the minister of transport now? Oh all missing again. Lekker jobs they have."

The Gauteng Health Department recently confirmed that three more people died as a result of the Boksburg gas tanker explosion, which brings the death toll to 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The incident occurred in the early hours of Christmas Eve when the gas tanker driver drove under a bridge that was too low and got stuck.

The deceased include eight nurses and a driver at Tambo Memorial Hospital which was located near the blast area, according to the Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

A total of 24 patients and 13 staff members from the hospital sustained severe burns and were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment. Onlookers were also a casualty of the explosion.

News24 reports that the police's preliminary investigation indicates that the driver drove under a low-level bridge, and the impact created the explosion.

According to eNCA, the truck has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligence and malicious damage to property. The 32-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday, 28 December.

Social media users have weighed in on the explosion and have been left heartbroken by the horrific accident.

Some people are wondering why President Cyril Ramaphosa has not visited the area or said anything about the terrible accident. Here's what they had to say:

@ChiefGaddafi said:

"Great, let them feel it. Africans are dying every day nothing has been done."

@HirshGrant said:

"Very Sad. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

@Driza84 said:

"Ohhhh maaan!"

@ThabisoTuss said:

"This December is terrible, nothing is good or better about it. This tragic incident will forever be in our minds."

TaureanGoddess_ said:

"Still no word from the leader of the country..."

Boksburg explosion: Surrounding area still closed off, health minister assesses damage to OR Tambo hospital

Briefly News previously reported that emergency services in Ekurhuleni have cordoned off the area surrounding OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg restricting access to the public.

This comes after a gas tanker got stuck under a low bridge and exploded killing 15 people, including hospital staff on Christmas Eve, Saturday, 24 December.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla urged locals to use alternative hospitals after assessing the damaged infrastructure and medical equipment at OR Thambo Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, 25 December.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News