A new hijacking trend has left South Africans and Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane dismayed

A video showing a Toyota Fortuner being hijacked at toll gates went viral on social media

South Africans have reacted to the incident and questioned why traffic cops were not stationed at toll gates anymore

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, the Build One SA leader, has reacted to a new hijacking trend in South Africa and says this cannot be "a normal state of affairs".

Mmusi Maimane is shocked by a new hijacking trend at toll gates. Images: Gulshan Khan & @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

A video of a car being hijacked at a toll gate was posted by the Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz on Friday, 23 December. In the video, three assailants jump out of a car after paying their toll fees and run to the vehicle behind them.

The suspects are then seen accosting the driver of the car, which looks like a Toyota Fortuner. They eventually manage to gain access to the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maimane seemed to be in disbelief that toll gates are a new hijacking spot and stated that "our beautiful county" has been ruined by those in power and wrote:

"This is not a normal state of affairs. They have messed up our beautiful country. People are being hijacked at toll gates?"

South Africans ask where the cops were

Many South Africans were dismayed by the footage and questioned why there were no traffic cops stationed near toll gates. Here's what they had to say:

@HlenganiHarry said:

"Which toll gate is this because all toll gates must have traffic officers? This was planned. They have been following him all along. In a situation like this use your vehicle as a weapon, you don't need to be supervised."

@vico_dbn said:

"Aren’t there always BMW traffic cops at the toll gate?"

@MarciaBarron777 said:

"Will Ramaphosa dispatch the army to tollgates to protect us all? I think not."

@AyandakhumaloDj said:

"I thought that most of our toll gates are safe but after looking at this video I see that the only place that is safe in South Africa it’s a toilet."

@tumeloditle said:

"There used to be cops around tollgates "

@kazaba_luc said:

"This is unacceptable why can't the police station at toll gates? Criminals are really running day and night in this country."

@mpilom0 said:

"This is getting ridiculous now, how did they even know which gate he was gonna use?"

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he should've resigned as he faces charges from Jacob Zuma

Briefly News previously reported that Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for not resigning when he had the chance since the African National Congress is "messy".

Maimane made the remark on social media after the president issued a statement addressing former President Jacob Zuma's plans to criminally charge Ramaphosa, alongside Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa has been summoned to appear in court on 19 January 2023. The president is facing "accessory after the fact" charges regarding Zuma's leaked medical records.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News