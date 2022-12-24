The death toll has risen to ten after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital

The truck got stuck under a low-lying railway bridge, and the smoke from the explosion could be seen from far away

The incident has shaken South Africans, and they reacted to the horrifying images and videos spreading on social media

A gas tanker explodes and kills many people in Boksburg. Image: @barrubateman

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - A gas truck exploded and killed ten people; many others, including fire-fighters, were severely injured on Saturday in Boksburg.

It is believed that the black was caused by the truck getting stuck under a railway bridge.

According to EWN, the Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) are conducting a thorough investigation at the scene.

The deadly explosion scattered eight bodies across the streets, and their bodies were torn apart. The emergency personnel covered the deceased with sheets and blankets.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson, Simon Zwane, told TimeLIVE that the unfortunate explosion could have been prevented.

Zwane said the driver should have paid more attention and reversed the truck when he noticed the vehicle's top hitting the bridge instead of continuing to drive forward.

Zwane added that the matter is now in the police's hands to figure out who is to blame for the incident.

Comments from South African citizens are below:

@siphiweshabba said:

"My thoughts and prayers to all the families who lost their loved ones. Speedy recovery to those who got injured."

@NalediMogadime posted:

"Praying for everyone affected by the Boksburg explosion."

@PrinceSeloise wrote:

"Condolences to families & friends who’ve lost loved ones in the Boksburg explosion. This is a very sad day in the nation of South Africa."

@palesa_moloto asked:

"What’s making me angry about this Boksburg explosion is that there are signs that warn motorists when a bridge is low. Why did that truck proceed?"

@i_speakit added:

"Be grateful for life and good health. Imagine many people who woke up this morning hoping for another day then Boksburg explosion happens, just a few hours before Christmas. This is sad and scary. Be grateful always!"

