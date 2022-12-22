Two women have lost their lives and another was critically injured in armed robbery on a bus heading to Zimbabwe

A gang of armed robbers pretended to be passengers and attacked the bus occupants robbing them of their belongings

South Africans are fed up with the rate of crime in the country and are calling for police to intervene

LIMPOPO - Armed robbers shot and killed two women and critically injured a third when they targeted a bus headed for Zimbabwe on Thursday, 22 December.

Two bus passengers were shot and killed when armed robbers targeted a bus headed for Zimbabwe. Image: stock photo

The fatal incident occurred on the N1 north between Mantsole traffic centre and Kranskop toll plaza in Limpopo. According to police spokesperson Motlafela Majapelo the gang of criminals boarded that bus in Pretoria while pretending to be passengers, SABC News reported.

The gang of formed robbers shot out through the front windscreen when the bus passed Mantsole weighbridge demanded that the driver stop the vehicle. The robbers then attacked and robbed the passengers of their cash, cellphones, passports, and other belongs.

Majapelo said the perpetrators were allegedly picked up by another vehicle that was allegedly following the bus, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are frustrated with the level of crime in the country. This is want citizens had to say about the fatal bus robbery:

Kika Masentle Silva said:

"No man this is nonsense this can’t continue, This is so sad, imagine these people were probably going to spend Christmas with their families after a long hard year, condolences to families and friends."

Lizzie Kahts commented:

"Shame... It's terrible. Condolences to the families."

Mkhacani Wa Ka Tshungu added:

"Crime is bad enough, add the accompanying violence, it's a scary time for us."

Londa Mashiyane complained:

"South Africa is a country without government may their innocent souls rest in eternal peace."

Thapelo Juluka Machaka asked:

"What! That area has a lot of police officers, so did they manage to arrest those thugs?"

Patronella Madzima stated:

"Now afraid to go home by road. Why the killing?"

