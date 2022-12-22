The man caught on camera allegedly assaulting a police officer will face the consequences of his actions

In a viral video, the man can be seen slapping the police officer continuously while his friends praised him

The man was charged with assaulting an officer and expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court

JOHANNESBURG - A man has landed himself in hot water after he was captured on camera allegedly assaulting a police officer in Springs on the East Rand on Tuesday, 20 December.

The man caught on camera assaulting a police officer is set to appear in court. Image: @sa_crime

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the man can be seen slapping the police officer continuously. The police officer then pulled out his firearm; however, the man seemed unfazed as his friends egged him on.

The man was part of a group that was drinking. When police warned them about public drinking, the situation turned violent.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told News24 that the suspects fled the scene following the incident. Back up was called, and a suspect was arrested later that evening.

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer. He is expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court.

Citizens expressed outrage following the incident, while some called for police to be properly trained. Here’s what some social media users had to say:

Jonathan Davies said:

“Some people just aren’t made for alcohol. Having said that, aren’t our police officers trained in specific skills to restrain people in such situations? This drunk guy totally owned that police officer. The officer even seemed a bit scared.”

Sicelo Duma commented:

“The court must send a very strong message to the public that disregard for laws and law enforcement officials will not be tolerated. Our police also need better training, this was embarrassing.”

Thulani Mbhele posted:

“They should also arrest the person speaking in the background for inciting violence. Two law enforcement officers showed incompetency by failing apprehend an unarmed Man for public drinking.”

Bryan Coulter wrote:

“Drunk people are slapping the police and the police slap innocent people for no reason. It’s a jungle.”

Mphoza Thekzen added:

“Good for him. Now he will spend the rest of his holidays behind bars remember the magistrate will only proceed court in January.”

