A truck nearly ran a car into a rail barrier, and the act had South Africans deeply concerned about the country's road safety

The clip led to a discussion about what lorry drivers are doing on the nation's streets and what it would be like during the festive season

Peeps were shaken by the video and speculated on what the reason was for someone to do something so deadly

In an astonishing video clip, a truck nearly ran a car into a rail barrier that had South Africans wondering why someone would do such a thing.

A lorry nearly ran a car into a rail barrier, and the dangerous act left Mzansi peeps stunned. Images: @ayandamsweli46/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip, posted by @ayandamsweli46, also inspired a massive debate about road safety in the country. The Twitter post also made peeps speculate the real reason for the aggression.

The clip is quite short but shows how dangerous the truck is. It indicates the direction it wants to turn in, while the other car is right next to it. The truck almost slammed into the car, but the smaller vehicle stopped right on time.

South Africans gave many reasons for this, ad the majority were worried about the reckless driving seen on Mzansi streets. See the comments below:

@BuphiU said:

"I wonder what else did we miss that may have triggered the video recording. Sad."

@andisaoscar commented:

"Barbarism of the worst order."

@SimthoBiyela posted:

@marvin_H96 mentioned:

"This was needs to be arrested and jailed have his license revoked."

@AFRICADB10 suggested:

"I suspect the guys in the blue light vehicle are truck hijackers."

@Sepalla_Pere said:

"Impose strict demerit rules for truck drivers. Simple."

@Shimane18 shared:

@Whisky_JM said:

"The truck driver is extremely wrong, as well as the driver in the white car. They're both approaching a curve, which means they're both reckless."

@LHP_27 commented:

"That’s not a police car… I’ve seen a video of bogus cops in a similar polo sedan car trying to hijack trucks."

Source: Briefly News