Like Lexus to Toyota, the new Omoda C5 has been described as the flagship brand of the Chinese-owned Chery

The car has arrived on South African shores and promises to provide luxury at a fraction of the cost

From leather upholstery and adequate loading capacity to a powerful engine, it is clear that Chery's new offering does not disappoint

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The car brand Chery has made the giant leap and launched its premium offering on local shores. The Omoda C5, a compact crossover, is the debut vehicle, and it is being released this week in three different 1.5-litre petrol turbo configurations.

Chery’s Omoda C5 is the luxury car brand South Africa has been waiting for. Image: @khuleonwheels

Source: Twitter

The premium model promises higher levels of comfort and refinement than standard Chery cars. The Omoda C5 aims to undercut the competition with its reduced prices in a highly competitive market segment.

The Chery-owned SUV promises affordable luxury starting at just R447 900

The car comes in three distinct specs: Tech, Elegance, and Elegance S. Each assures its premium promise can be met without breaking the bank. News outlet The South African reported on the model's features.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fabric seats, 17-inch wheels, and a fully digital infotainment system are just some of the features included in the C5 Tech, which retails for R447,900.

The base price of a C5 Elegance, the model's middle tier, is R507 900. It has complete climate control, digital entertainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and leather upholstery.

The top-of-the-line C5 Elegance S costs R509 900 and includes all of the features that come standard on the C5 Elegance, in addition to the red exterior design accents exclusive to this model.

The Omoda C5 is a giant leap for the Chinese-owned brand

Chery is known for producing high-quality items at reasonable prices. The brand is also well-known for the reliability it guarantees its customers. So it is no surprise that its new offering fits those categories.

According to Times Live, the Omoda C5 demonstrates how far Chinese brands have come regarding quality from their more budget-friendly offerings.

The car is roomy and spacious, with seating for four adults and fold-down rear seats to increase load capacity.

According to the media outlet, the engine is sufficiently robust and features eco and power modes that modify the car's throttle and steering response.

Toyota dominates as best-selling brand in South Africa's March vehicle sales

Perhaps the new Omoda C5 will beat Toyota in next year's sales. Recently, Briefly News reported that Toyota remained the top-selling car brand, with over 13,000 new cars sold last month.

According to the article, the Ranger was the country's third-best-selling vehicle last month, just behind the Isuzu D-Max.

The overall sales of new cars indicate that the South African economy might still be able to grow. This is despite ongoing challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News