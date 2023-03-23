A video of a lady and her boyfriend that captured the moment the man was going to buy a 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 stirred reactions

The car dealership decorated the ride before taking the man and his lover to see what they came to buy

Many TikTokers who thronged the video's comment section said the 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 is their dream car

In a video, a young lady, @slehna, revealed how she accompanied her boyfriend to a car dealership when he wanted to buy a 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53.

While waiting in the dealership showroom, the lady said they checked out other beautiful automobiles. She even showed people a green cruiser which she tagged her future car.

Many said that the man bought their dream car. Photo source: @slehna

Source: UGC

Man buys 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53

The man's new purchase was decorated with ribbons before they were taken to see it. The lady posed in front of the Benz and later hugged her lover. According to CarBuzz, the vehicle is worth a little over R1.4 million.

The owner was shown how to activate some features in the Benz. Seconds after, he drove out the 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments and more than 140,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Matthew Tunde said:

"Congratulations. I claim this too. I’d buy my own too. AMG GLE has always been my dream car too."

onalerona said:

"I don't go home after buying a car. I head straight to the highway."

Emmanuel asked:

"He got my dream car what job he do?"

She replied:

"He works in tech. he’s a release train engineer."

DJ said:

"I’m so happy for y’all one of my dream cars."

ROSE said:

"God please keep me alive so I can enjoy everything I deserve. Congratulations."

