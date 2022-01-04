Monique Rockman bio: All you need to know about the South African actress

Monique Rockman is an actress from the Motherland who is taking the world by storm. Starting in theatres and South African soapies, this talented woman has starred in two successful movies so far. The first is a local flick titled Number 37, initially filmed in her native tongue, Afrikaans. In 2021, this Capetonian gained international recognition as the leading lady and master of terror, Gabi, of the horror/thriller movie Gaia.

The talented Miss Rockman has confessed that her guilty pleasure is watching South Park episodes while munching on Doritos. Read on with Briefly for more insights into your favourite local actress.

Monique Rockman's profile

Full name: Monique Rockman

Monique Rockman Famous for: Gaia and Number 37

Gaia and Number 37 Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Albertinia, Mosselbay

Albertinia, Mosselbay Date of birth: 08 August 1987

08 August 1987 Zodiac: Leo

Leo Age: 35 in 2022

35 in 2022 Current residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Husband: Keenan

Keenan Children: Axel

Axel Parents: Unspecified

Unspecified Siblings: Unspecified

Unspecified Height: 168 cm

168 cm Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Northlink College

Northlink College Occupation: Actress

Actress Net worth: Unspecified

Unspecified Monique Rockman's Instagram: @mo_rockd

@mo_rockd Facebook: MoniqueRockman

MoniqueRockman Twitter: @mo_rockd

Biography

This talented actress was born in the small town of Albertinia in Mosselbay and was bitten by the showbiz bug at a young age. Monique began performing in the church band and the school choir but quickly realised that singing was not enough for her.

I've always wanted to be a performer. I used to think I wanted to be a famous singer growing up... But as I grew up, expressing myself needed to be more than singing a song. I needed to tell stories.

Monique Rockman's family has remained in the shadows while she embraced the spotlight, and not much information is available regarding her personal life. Is Monique Rockman married? The love of this lady's life goes by the name of Kennan, and the two are proud parents of a five-year-old son, Axel.

Education

This 168-cm bombshell graduated with a drama diploma from Northlink College, planning to further her studies at Tswane University (formerly known as the University of Pretoria). But, unfortunately, the family's finances would not cover the tuition fees, and the young actress had to re-evaluate her future.

However, she did not give up on her dream and opted to take Saturday classes in Observatory, Cape Town. The students were trained as both actors and writers by Abdurahman Adams (Ian in "Suidooster") and Tariq Jenkins (part of the Royal Shakespeare Company).

Career

This South African actress made her televised breakthrough on the kykNET drama show Sara se Geheim (Sarah's Secret) on April 10, 2018.

Later that year, she secured the recurring role of Beverley in the SABC2 sitcom Onder die Suiderkruis (Under the Southern Cross).

Rockman has her first leading role in the kykNET paranormal criminal investigative programme called Die Spreeus (The Starlings) on April 9, 2019.

In the telenovela Doodsondes, Rockman voices the English dub of Yildiz (played by Eda Ece).

Monique Rockman's movies and TV shows

Gaia (Gabi) - 2021

(Gabi) - 2021 Die Smaak van Saffraan - 2021

- 2021 Die Spreeus (Beatrice Mack) - 2019

(Beatrice Mack) - 2019 Onder die Suiderkruis (Beverley Kearns) - 2018

(Beverley Kearns) - 2018 Number 37 (Pam Ismael) - 2018

(Pam Ismael) - 2018 Tussen as en hoop - 2016

- 2016 Binnelanders (Jenna) - 2005

(Jenna) - 2005 Sara se Geheim (Leila)

(Leila) Suidooster (Joy Benjamin)

(Joy Benjamin) The Riviera (Jenny)

Awards

Rockman has earned an award and a nomination for her stellar performances over the years, and she gains more and more recognition as the days go by.

In 2020, she was named "Best Actress in a TV Series" for her role as Beatrice Mack in the supernatural series Die Spreeus.

A year before that, the South African Film and Television Awards nominated her for "Best Actress in a Feature Film" for her role in Number 37. But, unfortunately, that honour was bagged by Jill Levenberg for her contribution to The Ellen Pakkies Story.

Monique Rockman's net worth

Not enough is known about this stunning actress to estimate her net worth. Still, with the international success of her latest horror film, Gaia, this South African beauty is undoubtedly coining it.

Her movie career has been a success so far, with the release of Number 37, where she played the leading lady Pam Ismael and grossed over $102,657.

Her second big success was Gaia, a nail-biting horror flick where Monique becomes the thing of nightmares. So far, this scary story has earned over $126,000 worldwide and counting.

How old is Monique Rockman?

The face of Gabi from Gaia will be celebrating her birthday on the 8th of August, and Monique Rockman's age will be 35 in 2022. In addition, her son, Axel, will be turning 6 years old, which means he should be off to Grade 1 next year already—growing up fast!

This South African actress has officially broken the barrier into international waters with her role as the lead character and the star of our nightmares, Gabi, in the supernatural horror film Gaia. The success of this film will undoubtedly be the catalyst to propel Monique Rockman into Hollywood, joining the likes of Charlize Theron to represent the Motherland.

