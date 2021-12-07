A video of a group of local ladies bringing a popular TikTok trend to a South African petrol station has divided the internet

Although some people enjoyed the fun the ladies had, others thought it was extremely cringeworthy

Nevertheless, the video still went viral gaining a massive 543 000 views on the short video clip app

A popular TikTok trend where people get lit at a petrol station has reached Mzansi. @kirst_karabo and her crew took the challenge to an Engen garage where they bust a few moves to Black Eyed Peas' Boom Boom Pow.

The viral clip starts with Kirsty taking a gasoline hose away from a petrol attendant. She then steps over the hose and starts dancing. The clip then cuts to Kirsty and her friend cleaning the windscreen of the car.

The video jumps around a lot to various clips of Kirsty and her crew trying to liven up the petrol station before it ends with her breaking it down alongside a petrol attendant. The video divided the TikTok world with many feeling as though the clip was cringeworthy.

These ladies went viral on social media for bringing a world-famous trend to South Africa. Image: @kirst_karabo / TikTok

Check the video out below:

Read some of the comments below:

@user6124360243182 said:

"What in the kykNET."

@daieldixon78 shared:

"Imagine trying to get gas and you see this."

@khiloman commented:

"This is what a mid-life crisis looks like guys."

@mignonnonnie wrote:

"Okay but Engen should pay you for this though..."

@shamielahtrd responded with:

"The best one yet. You ladies are absolutely beautiful."

@seething_raven added:

"A whole vibe."

