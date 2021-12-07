Saffas are now impressed by a local and talented lady who joins the dance challenge on Busta 929’s song Gqoz Gqoz

Samke Msimang has challenged Silindokuhle Shabangu and joined the dance challenge but Mzansi feels she is the winner

Briefly News looks at the supportive reactions from the viral videos circulating on TikTok and Instagram channels

Silindokuhle Shabangu has a challenger on social media after posting her video dancing to Busta 929 featuring Mafidzodzo. Another woman, Samke Msimang, has joined the dance challenge and displayed her talents.

The young stunner is also receiving positive reactions from many South African social media users and some feel she can dethrone Silindokuhle as the queen of dance. Some people are now taking his opportunity to ask for dance lessons and Briefly News looks at the clips.

The social media user also shared the video on Instagram and TikTok, they are seriously getting all the attention. Samke has also tagged Shabangu but it seems the judges have spoken. She wrote:

“Qoz qoz#uzuka #amapianodance #dancing_time #dancechallege #fyp #viral #tiktokmzansi DC:sphokuhle.n. Gqoz Gqoz - SilindokuhleShabangu.”

Samke Msimang has thrilled many social media users with her dance moves. Image: @Samke008/UGC

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Lina.Ndlovu said:

“Wow my favourite song you can dance.”

@Keamo_oups said:

“Wow.”

@Mr.gb.12 said:

“Nice…”

@Kiscoyawo said:

“How are you feeling to get busy like that on the road.”

@Oleg_Nikolaye said:

“I need lessons.”

@WilliamCade7 said:

“Classy dance.”

@Jndoomvg said:

“The jiggy was just right.”

@RuriKholeka said:

“Lalela, umuhle and ume kahle.”

@Sphamandla said:

“Ngithanda ukup[hila kwakho.”

@Zothoyitlou3 said:

“Where did you get that body, is it on Amazon?”

@Zamazondi Zondi said:

“Sisi you’ve won this challenge, abakuyeke.”

@Ofentse Matsilele said:

“I love the energy sisi.”

@Mazaneekos said:

“Please teach me.”

@User7727 said:

“Yes darling, umuhle nice one.”

@Michael said:

“Brilliant, super stunna.”

@Joykatsvairo said:

@MaxTen14 said:

“Dlala wena maan”: Super talented local dancers show off their moves, total mood

Still on stories regarding dancing, Briefly News posted that Silindokuhle Shabangu is giving Mzansi serious vibes heading to the first weekend of December.

The stunning woman and her partner took to her social media pages and uploaded a viral video as she dances with her partner in crime. The local beauty is so talented and South Africans are now joining her on the journey to the vibey weekend.

She is seen dancing to the amapiano song, Gqoz Gqoz featuring Mafidzodzo by Busta 929.

Looking at the video on TikTok and Instagram, the young stunner is receiving encouraging comments as she asked her followers to endorse her.

