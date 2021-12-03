“Dlala Wena Maan”: Super Talented Local Dancers Show Off Their Moves, Total Mood

A local lady and her dance partner are giving South Africans positive moods ahead of the first weekend of December

Silindokuhle Shabangu and her partner were spotted on social media killing it as they listen to Busta929's song GqozGqoz

The gifted partners are a serious hit on social media channels and Briefly News looks at the encouraging reactions from local peeps

Silindokuhle Shabangu is giving Mzansi serious vibes heading to the first weekend of December. The stunning woman and her partner took to her social media pages and uploaded a viral video as she dances with her partner in crime.

The local beauty is so talented and South Africans are now joining her on the journey to the vibey weekend. She is seen dancing to the amapiano song, Gqoz Gqoz featuring Mafidzodzo by Busta 929.

Looking at the video on TikTok and Instagram, the young stunner is receiving encouraging comments as she asked her followers to endorse her. Silindokuhle is an award-winning young black woman and a theatre and performance student.

She brilliantly captioned her video on Instagram:

“Busta 929•Gqoz Gqoz (feat. Mafidzodzo). Ngicela ningi endorseni.”

Silindokuhle Shabangu and her dance partner are getitng all the reviews from Mzansi. Image: @Silindokuhle_S/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

“Are we going to speak about the fact that you got new legs? This is not the one I know!! Endorsed!”

“I just followed you, may you do tutorials for us please.”

“The video for the whole year. My sister dances.”

“Yhoo, what a blast that you just did.”

Young man creates amazing dance to ‘Adiwele’, wows Mzansi: “I need classes”

Looking at a similar story, Briefly News wrote that South African TikTok star Chad Jones has crushed it in yet another viral dance video. Chad is known for making lit dance videos on TikTok that sometimes feature his parents.

This time, Chad paired up with a popular online shopping application to bring the dance to the video app. He showed off his rhythmic skills to Young Stunna's Adiwele. The 30-second clip has gained almost 400 000 views.

His uniquely South African moves gained quite the following as his TikTok is dedicated to dancing. Chad has over 871 000 followers on the social networking service.

